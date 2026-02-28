Can Illinois' Offense Carry It All the Way to a National Championship?

Despite shooting 41.3 percent from the field in its loss against Michigan on Friday night, Illinois still has the top-rated offense in the country, per KenPom – and the best the analytical tool has ever seen. That’s how exceptional the Illini offense is.

But that’s the advanced metrics' take. The eye test tells a different story. Clearly, Brad Underwood’s unit is loaded with superb talent and gifted decision-makers, but it can still be a shockingly stagnant offense that is too often left with no answers against teams with skilled one-on-one defenders.

Long story short, Illinois’ offense hunts matchups. Here's the approach: Play through ball-screen actions to seek out either a big-on-little matchup or a little-on-big matchup. Then use the advantage to either score or draw two defenders to create an open look for a teammate. That’s it.

Can Illinois win a national championship with this offensive system?

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood looks at a referee during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It’s a nearly foolproof system against lower-level and even good defenses. The Illini's size, shooting and ball skills are generally that overwhelming. But against great teams, not so much. Which begs the question: Can Illinois win a national championship with its matchup-hunting offense?

Now, to first address the elephant in the room: Illinois' offense is the least of its problems. These guys need to figure out a lot defensively. But considering how heavily the Illini rely on their offensive efficiency to win games, Michigan’s ability to neutralize it on Friday night should be thoroughly concerning to all involved parties.

“We’ve been very, very good all year at exploiting mismatches,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood after Friday's loss to the Wolverines. “They’re pretty good. They don’t have a lot. My hats off to Yaxel [Lendeborg], picking up Keaton [Wagler] full[court]. We’ve seen that a lot before, maybe just not at the level of NBA talent, athlete that he is.”

The Wolverines, who have the dream combination of extraordinarily versatile on-ball defenders and zero subpar defenders (not to mention elite rim protection), played into the Illini offensive game plan by switching everything, yet the home squad was unable to take advantage of any mismatches – because there really weren’t any.

“Credit to their personnel,” Underwood said. “It’s really good. We got some mismatches based on some of their substitutions. But for the most part, probably as many challenges as we’ve had exploiting mismatches.”

On one hand, Illinois does have the best offense in the nation. On the other, it’s a system that is predicated on one thing: mismatch hunting. There appears to be zero backup plan. So what happens when an opponent has the athletes and size to guard Illinois’ offensive weapons?

Let’s take a look: 31.7 percent from the field and a loss against UConn. 36.6 percent from the floor and a loss at Michigan State. And then 41.3 percent from the field against Michigan on Friday.

More importantly than the box-score data, perhaps, is what could be witnessed by the naked eye: Illinois was lost offensively in all three of those games. The Illini simply didn’t know what to do when the bottom dropped out of the offense.

They would run ball screen after ball screen, hoping that something would change. It did not. Enough players on the roster have the individual scoring talent to go get a few tough buckets and occasionally create something out of nothing, but that's not a sustainable strategy.

As tends to be the case with Underwood-led teams, Illinois appears poised to ride its talented personnel into March before getting stopped in its tracks by a Duke, Michigan, Houston or any disciplined, reasonable athletic defensive unit with size.

Then again, at this point in the season, what’s the alternative? If the Illini can ride the coattails of Keaton Wagler and friends to an Elite Eight despite minimal schematic adjustments, that’s not exactly a disappointment. Then all it would take is a couple more hot nights from deep to make the national championship a reality. That isn't riding a wing and a prayer. Any decent NCAA head coach would admit that a national-title run always requires a stroke (or several) of good fortune.

So is it possible for Illinois to win a national championship with this offense? Yes, it is. But it isn’t likely. And although the Illini undoubtedly have a shot of cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, they would have a much better opportunity if Underwood and his staff were willing to make a few more adjustments on that end and do more to put their players in better positions to score.