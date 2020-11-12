SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood - Nov. 11

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Brad Underwood spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The topics included the signing of four-star wing Luke Goode to the 2021 recruiting class on the first day of the early period, what we do know about the Illini upcoming 2020-21 non-conference schedule and how COVID-19 protocols are affecting the preseason practices. 

Underwood is the 18th head coach in Illinois history, hired in March 2017. He has won more than 67 percent of his games through his first seven years as a Division I head coach, recording five 20-win seasons and making four trips to the NCAA Tournament with a fifth appearance precluded by the cancellation of the 2020 postseason due to COVID-19.

Underwood directed Illinois to the largest turnaround among schools from the six major conferences last season (+10.0), while standing seventh across all of Div. I for most improved teams. Illinois was ranked for eight weeks and checked in at No. 21 in the final Associated Poll, finishing a season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2006.

The Illini recorded 21 victories during the regular season and won 13 Big Ten games – its most league wins since 2005 – to finish just one game back of the conference title. The Illini’s .650 winning percentage in league play was its best since 2006 and the program earned a bye to the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2011.

Underwood installed a new defense prior to year three and retooled the offense during the season, schematic changes that led to Illinois ranking in the top 40 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency for the first time in nine years. Those changes complemented the trademark of Underwood-led teams that excel in transition and on the glass. The Illini averaged more than 20 points per game in possessions under seven seconds and ranked 11th in the nation in both offensive rebound rate (35.6) and rebound margin (+7.5).

Illinois notched six Quad 1 wins on the season and was one of only two teams in the country to earn four road wins over teams in the top 35 of the NET. The Illini’s five Big Ten road victories were its most in the last 10 years, highlighted by its first win at Purdue since the 2009 season and its first wins at Wisconsin and at Michigan since 2010. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne who committed back in April, officially signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Braggin’ Rights Game To Played in 2020; Campus Venue to be Decided by Coin Toss

For the 38th consecutive year, Illinois and Missouri will participate in a non-conference basketball game and the date of this year's matchup will be Saturday, Dec. 12.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Illinois sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon spoke to local and statewide media on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Ayo Dosunmu Named 2020 Preseason AP All-American

Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu was named a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Matthew Stevens

Chase Me: Illini Coaches Admit Usage Level of Chase Brown Has Been Incorrectly Low

The Illinois coaching staff unanimously admits that Chase Brown’s production and touches have been too low after the first three games of the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 10

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Illini CB & Co-Captain Nate Hobbs Back On Practice Field Tuesday

A photo from the Illinois recruiting Twitter feed showed Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs (shoulder) back on the practice field and without a non-contact jersey.

Matthew Stevens

‘We need to shake some things up a little bit’: Lovie Smith Hints at Changes Coming Before Saturday’s Game at Rutgers

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith suggests changes need to be made before this weekend’s matchup at Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 3 Review/Week 4 Preview - at Rutgers

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 9

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens