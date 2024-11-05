Breaking News: Illinois Guard Ty Rodgers Will Redshirt 2024-25 Season
Illinois junior guard Ty Rodgers has made a last-minute decision to redshirt the 2024-25 season, reported Jeremy Werner of Illini Enquirer on Monday – just hours before the team's season opener against Eastern Illinois (7 p.m. CT, B1G+).
Shock? Surprise? Yes and yes.
Totally reasonable and entirely understandable given the circumstances?
Ditto.
Rodgers, one of two returners on an Illinois team that almost completely reloaded with transfers and freshmen in the offseason, was expected to bring poise and steady leadership to what could have been – and may still be – a fluid and perhaps even chaotic situation. But most observers of the team also thought he would do it while on the floor.
A 6-foot-6 guard from Saginaw, Michigan, Rodgers started all 38 Illinois games as a sophomore last season, averaging 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while providing coach Brad Underwood plenty of defensive versatility.
The arrival of a much-hyped group of newcomers in Champaign definitely represented a challenge to Rodgers' playing time (which might have been reduced even if he took a step forward) and starting status. But Monday's news seemed to come out of the blue.
Maybe it shouldn't have. A year ago, Sincere Harris chose to redshirt on the day of Illinois' season opener and eventually transferred to West Virginia. Might Rodgers make a similar choice?
It would be pure speculation at this point, but it's hard to imagine Rodgers envisioning any clearer of a path to a major role with the Illini a year from now than he sees today. Forward Ben Humrichous, a graduate student with one year of eligibility remaining, could be followed out the door at the end of this season by a player or two on their way to the NBA – and it's possible that others could join them through the transfer portal. But if this past offseason was any indication, Underwood will be back in the portal searching for (and landing some of) the top talent available again next spring.
On the floor, the Illini shouldn't be dramatically affected. That's no knock on Rodgers' game or abilities. But his shooting limitations had put him behind the 8-ball on this squad, and his other skills were at least somewhat duplicative in players who offered Underwood the kind of perimeter shooting threats he seeks.
This is all on paper, of course. Rodgers is well-liked and considered a mentor of sorts by at least a handful of current Illini, which could have an effect on team chemistry and morale – and possibly even Illinois' functionality on the floor – at least in the short term.
Rodgers' decision likely solidifies the standing of junior transfer Tre White as an Illinois starter (and certainly as a rotation pillar) while creating an opening for sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn to find bigger and more consistent minutes off the bench.