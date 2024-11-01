Illinois Center Tomislav Ivisic Officially Eligible for 2024-25 Season
Tomislav Ivisic, who arrived at the University of Illinois over the summer from Vodice, Croatia, has been ruled eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season.
The NCAA Eligibility Center completed its review, the university announced Thursday, classifying Ivisic as a sophomore who will have three years of eligibility, and agreeing to his making a financial repayment through a charitable donation as part of his reinstatement.
"We appreciate the NCAA for its diligence, the great work done by our compliance staff and the communication and cooperation between all parties throughout this process," coach Brad Underwood said. "We are happy for Tomislav that his status has been resolved favorably. He is thrilled to be able to take the court and compete with his teammates. Now that this is behind us, we can move forward and focus on the task at hand, and that's preparing for the season."
Before arriving in Champaign, Ivisic had played three seasons of professional basketball for SC Derby in Montenegro, which had left his NCAA eligibility and status for the upcoming season in question. He was awarded a dispensation to play in Illinois' exhibition game against Ole Miss last Sunday (in which he finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two 3-pointers), but this news effectively clears him for the remainder of the season.
It's a significant hurdle cleared for Underwood and the Illini, who are expecting Ivisic to anchor their interior defense and provide both offensive production and mature leadership on a team full of newcomers and characterized by youth.
After Ivisic started and played well in 24 minutes against the Rebels, there's no reason to believe he won't be Underwood's starter at the 5 and – assuming he stays out of foul trouble – play 30 or so minutes a game moving forward, or at least once Underwood settles on a rotation after Illinois' opening games.