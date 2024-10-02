CBS Insider Jon Rothstein Identifies Illinois Freshman as an 'Under the Radar' Talent
With a roster that has been almost completely turned over from last season, Illinois is a Big Ten wild card that will be counting on a new face – any new face – to not only show out but over-deliver on expectations.
Might that new face belong to Morez Johnson Jr.?
CBS’ Jon Rothstein recently included Johnson, the jewel of Illinois’ incoming freshman class, among his 20 under-the-radar players going into the 2024-25 season. (Other Big Ten sleepers mentioned are UCLA’s Trent Perry, Purdue’s Daniel Jacobsen, Wisconsin’s Daniel Freitag and Michigan State’s Jase Richardson (son of Spartans great Jason Richardson).
The Illini, who return only two scholarship players from last year's Elite Eight squad, have massive hopes pinned on one of the biggest – and brightest – groups of newcomers in college basketball.
Although much of the attention has fallen on Brad Underwood’s highly touted transfer class, as well as the reclassification of ESPN Top 15 recruit Will Riley, Johnson will need to quickly fill a major role if Illinois is to approach anything resembling last season’s run.
Johnson, ESPN’s No. 29 recruit, earned Illinois Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors after averaging 17.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.4 steals per game while leading Thornton High School to an IHSA 3A Sectional title as a senior, and he impressed for Team USA during last summer’s FIBA U18 AmeriCup.
With his face-up ability, rim-protecting presence and high motor, Johnson should get his chances to earn big minutes in Champaign immediately.