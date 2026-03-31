How Morez Johnson Jr.'s Illinois-to-Michigan Transfer Became a Rare Win-Win

Even the most ardent backers of this new college basketball era – characterized by the free-flowing fluidity of the transfer portal and NIL – will admit it: This system isn’t cutting it. Yes, players should be paid and deserve the right to switch schools (as any coach can), but the lack of regulations has turned college sports into a free-for-all. And at this juncture, there are indisputably more questions than answers.

With that in mind, though, the transfer-portal era has yielded success stories. Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz immediately jumps to mind. He followed head coach Ben McCollum from the Division II level to Drake and finally to Iowa – where the pair made an Elite Eight run, before it was halted by Illinois . Now he’s set to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Then there’s also one closer to home for Illini fans: Morez Johnson Jr. departing to Michigan. Perhaps Terrence Shannon Jr. coming to Champaign via Texas Tech is the transfer-portal success story the Illinois faithful often think of, but Johnson’s move, in a roundabout way, also falls into that category – maybe even more so. Here’s how:

Often, the portal makes for a fairly straightforward engagement: player leaves program for new program. If said player had a great year and made a valuable impact for his new squad, the move is deemed a success. The only drawback is that the program that was spurned often suffers as a result.

But when it comes to Johnson’s decision to bolt Champaign for Ann Arbor and Michigan, all involved parties arguably wound up victorious. First and foremost: Johnson.

How Morez Johnson Jr.'s transfer from Illinois to Michigan paid off

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the young person and athlete involved, Johnson should be considered priority No. 1. He had to make the best decision for himself and his personal goals, and a quick read between the lines suggested that he believed Michigan gave him a better opportunity than Illinois to make the most of his potential as an NBA prospect.

Currently averaging 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks on shooting-percentage splits of 62.5/36.4/77.3 (field goals, three-pointers and free throws, respectively), it’s safe to say Johnson has taken the exact step forward he wanted. And if those numbers don't strike you as mind-blowing, remember that much of Johnson’s impact – as was the case during his freshman year at Illinois – isn’t reflected in basic box score stats.

Lo and behold, Johnson – who, at 6-foot-9 and with a limited shooting and ball-skills profile, wasn’t considered to have tremendous NBA upside as an Illini – is now projected to go in the first round of ESPN’s latest mock draft . And from a college basketball perspective, he’s playing at the highest level imaginable, having won the Big Ten regular-season title with Michigan and now set to compete for a national-title berth on Saturday against Arizona.

How Michigan (obviously) benefitted from Morez Johnson Jr.'s transfer

Dec 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Head coach Dusty May talks with guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) on the sidelines during the first half against the La Salle Explorers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

As upsetting as it may be for Illini fans, here's an immutable truth: The Wolverines have clearly reaped the benefits of adding Johnson to their team. He’s one-third of perhaps the greatest defensive frontcourt (Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg being the other two) the college game has seen this century and he’s a low-usage, high-impact player on offense. The king of dirty work, Johnson, sparked by his otherworldly motor, is a menace on the boards, going after loose balls and terrorizing shots in the paint.

Subsequently, Michigan lost just one game in a loaded Big Ten during the regular season, earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and has trampled everyone in its path (winning all NCAA Tournament games thus far by double digits) en route to a Final Four appearance .

How Illinois benefitted from Morez Johnson Jr. transferring to Michigan

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks with forward David Mirkovic (0) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now, for the shocker: The Illini also benefitted from Johnson’s departure. As has already been outlined in detail, Johnson is an extraordinary player. And his step forward as a shooter (12-for-33 on the year from long range) has been integral in his climbing up draft charts. Still, he isn’t a shooting threat that must be honored. Opponents don’t close out on Johnson, and he doesn’t pull defenders out of the paint.

Illinois’ offense, which is the country's top-rated unit, is built entirely on a five-out scheme. Among the players in the eight-man Illini rotation, all have connected on at least 20 triples this year – with six players hitting at least one three-pointer per game.

Had Johnson stuck around, freshman forward David Mirkovic likely wouldn’t be in the fold – or at least wouldn't have had the same developmental opportunities he has taken advantage of in 2025-26. He has canned 56 threes this season, at a strong clip of 37.6 percent. Mirkovic’s shooting (and that of the Ivisic twins) have forced opposing big men to vacate the paint, creating driving lanes for the Illini slashers to thrive.

Again, if Johnson were still in the fold, Illinois' spacing wouldn't be what it is now. Despite his game-altering skills (defense, rebounding, play-finishing), he would create an inefficiency in the Illini offense due to his inability to be a true floor-spacer. Driving lanes would shrink, opposing rim protection would be stronger and Illinois’ well-oiled offensive machine would slow – maybe only slightly, maybe more.

It comes down to fit – not value. The way these Illini pieces mesh together is magnificent – and a direct result of Brad Underwood’s ability to build a roster. Johnson is a very valuable college basketball player, not to mention a future pro. And he’s living out all of his hoop dreams. It just happens to be in maize and blue.