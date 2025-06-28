Former Illini Coleman Hawkins Joins Golden State Warriors' NBA Summer Team
With the NBA Draft now in the rear-view, many prospects have officially taken the next step in their basketball careers. For others, the journey is just beginning. Going undrafted doesn’t mean the hoops dream is over – and that’s certainly the case for former Illinois standout Coleman Hawkins.
Despite not hearing his name called on draft night, Hawkins has landed a spot on the roster of the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team, with whom he'll aim to prove himself and earn a shot at an NBA contract. The versatile forward now has a valuable opportunity to showcase his skill set in front of scouts and front office decision-makers on one of the league’s most important developmental stages.
Hawkins enjoyed a memorable four-year run in Champaign, helping lead Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an Elite Eight appearance in 2024. Known for his unique combination of abilities – vision, three-point range and shot-blocking, among others – he became a fan favorite for his unselfish play and defensive versatility. After testing the NBA waters following his senior year, Hawkins transferred to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility – a move that came with a lucrative NIL package and the opportunity to be the centerpiece of a Power 5 program.
Although his numbers with the Wildcats – 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 40.1 percent shooting from the field (and 30.3 percent from three) – don't leap off the page, his overall skill set intrigues NBA evaluators. Hawkins' ability to facilitate offense as a big, stretch the floor with his shooting and defend multiple positions fits perfectly within Golden State’s motion-heavy style. On a club built around spacing and high-IQ decision-making, Hawkins' versatility and feel for the game could allow him to thrive in a role that values unselfish play and fluid offensive flow under coach Steve Kerr.
For Hawkins, this is a prime opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level. The Warriors have shown a willingness to invest in developing unervalued frontcourt talent – just look at the success stories of Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss and Trayce Jackson-Davis. With the Summer League serving as a crucial showcase and Golden State’s system aligning well with his strengths, Hawkins has a real chance to earn a spot on the regular-season roster and emerge as the next breakout contributor in the Bay Area.