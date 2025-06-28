Illini now

Former Illini Coleman Hawkins Joins Golden State Warriors' NBA Summer Team

Hawkins is set to play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League, with hopes to secure a roster spot

Pranav Hegde

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
With the NBA Draft now in the rear-view, many prospects have officially taken the next step in their basketball careers. For others, the journey is just beginning. Going undrafted doesn’t mean the hoops dream is over – and that’s certainly the case for former Illinois standout Coleman Hawkins.

Despite not hearing his name called on draft night, Hawkins has landed a spot on the roster of the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League team, with whom he'll aim to prove himself and earn a shot at an NBA contract. The versatile forward now has a valuable opportunity to showcase his skill set in front of scouts and front office decision-makers on one of the league’s most important developmental stages.

Hawkins enjoyed a memorable four-year run in Champaign, helping lead Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an Elite Eight appearance in 2024. Known for his unique combination of abilities – vision, three-point range and shot-blocking, among others – he became a fan favorite for his unselfish play and defensive versatility. After testing the NBA waters following his senior year, Hawkins transferred to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility – a move that came with a lucrative NIL package and the opportunity to be the centerpiece of a Power 5 program.

Although his numbers with the Wildcats – 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 40.1 percent shooting from the field (and 30.3 percent from three) – don't leap off the page, his overall skill set intrigues NBA evaluators. Hawkins' ability to facilitate offense as a big, stretch the floor with his shooting and defend multiple positions fits perfectly within Golden State’s motion-heavy style. On a club built around spacing and high-IQ decision-making, Hawkins' versatility and feel for the game could allow him to thrive in a role that values unselfish play and fluid offensive flow under coach Steve Kerr.

For Hawkins, this is a prime opportunity to prove he belongs at the next level. The Warriors have shown a willingness to invest in developing unervalued frontcourt talent – just look at the success stories of Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss and Trayce Jackson-Davis. With the Summer League serving as a crucial showcase and Golden State’s system aligning well with his strengths, Hawkins has a real chance to earn a spot on the regular-season roster and emerge as the next breakout contributor in the Bay Area.

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features.

