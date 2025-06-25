A Look at Each Illinois NBA Draft Pick Since the Turn of the Century
The Illinois basketball program isn't known as an NBA factory. Although Illini coach Brad Underwood appears to be changing that narrative lately, Illinois still has sent just 11 players into the league via the draft over the past 25 years. That should change by the end of Wednesday night, as Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley appear poised to boost that number to 13.
Here’s a quick look at all 11 Illini picks since the turn of the century:
Frank Williams, G, Denver Nuggets
2002: Round 1, Pick 25
Williams played in parts of three NBA seasons, initially suiting up for New York (he never played in Denver) and playing nine games for Chicago in his final season of 2004-05. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 assists for his NBA career.
Robert Archibald, F/C, Memphis Grizzlies
2002: Round 2, Pick 32
The late Archibald graced the NBA hardwood for just 44 total career games over two seasons for a total of four different teams. He averaged 1.2 points in his career.
Brian Cook, F/C, Los Angeles Lakers
2003: Round 1, Pick 24
Cook put together a very respectable nine-year NBA career, averaging 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, mostly as a situational sub for five different NBA clubs. As a rookie, he joined Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant on a Lakers squad that made the 2003-04 Finals, and his best season came in 2005-06, when Cook averaged 7.9 points (on 51.1 percent shooting) and 3.4 rebounds.
Deron Williams, G, Utah Jazz
2005: Round 1, Pick 3
Illinois’ most decorated professional of the 21st century, Williams averaged 16.3 points and 8.1 assists over 12 NBA seasons – three of which saw him earn an All-Star nod. Williams' most productive stretch came during his five-plus seasons in Utah, which included four consecutive seasons in which he averaged more than 10.0 assists. Williams had arguably his best season in 2009-10, when he finished among the top 10 in the MVP race.
Luther Head, G, Houston Rockets
2005: Round 1, Pick 24
Head’s NBA career got off to a quick start (he finished seventh in Rookie of the Year voting) and peaked in his second season, when he averaged 10.9 points. He played a total of six seasons for four NBA teams.
James Augustine, F/C, Orlando Magic
2006: Round 2, Pick 41 overall
Augustine squeezed out two seasons in the league, averaging 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds over 27 total games with the Magic.
Dee Brown, G, Utah Jazz
2006: Round 2, Pick 46 overall
As electrifying as Brown was in college, he was just a bit too undersized for the NBA. Similar to the previous second-round Illinois picks, he played only two seasons, with a career-high average of 2.1 points and 1.8 assists in 68 career games.
Meyers Leonard, C, Portland Trail Blazers
2012: Round 1, Pick 11
Injuries likely kept Leonard from ever reaching his greatest potential as a pro, but he had a 10-year stint in the league and helped usher in the era of the stretch 5. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds, and turned in his best season at age 23, when he posted career bests of 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 threes for the Blazers in 2015-16.
Ayo Dosunmu, G, Chicago Bulls
2021: Round 2, Pick 38 overall
Slowly but surely, Dosunmu has developed into a piece of the Bulls’ long-term plan. A shoulder injury cut short his 2024-25 season – in which he posted career bests of 12.3 points and 4.5 assists – but he is currently the most productive Illinois alum in the league.
Brandin Podziemski, G, Golden State Warriors*
2023: Round 1, Pick 19
*Finished collegiate career at Santa Clara
A surprise from the 2023 draft class, Podziemski finished fifth in ROTY voting and was a member of the All-Rookie first team. He followed that up with a solid Year 2 campaign, in which he shot 37.2 percent from deep and poured in 11.7 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Minnesota Timberwolves
2024: Round 1, Pick 27
Although Shannon put up a modest 4.3 points per game in his rookie season, he made it clear he belonged when given the opportunity, highlighted by a 25-point outburst in February. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has already claimed Shannon will be a "significant" part of the team's rotation next year, so he may have the brightest forseeable NBA future of any former Illini.