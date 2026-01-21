College Basketball Experts Rank Illinois – Did They Get It Right?

The AP poll came out on Monday, and it had the Illini clocking in at their highest point of the calendar year: No. 11. But for our most avid followers here at Illinois on SI, you know we’re adamant believers in the meaning of the AP poll being generally overblown.

That said, it still offers an idea about where a club ranks in the eyes of the college basketball experts. And with that in mind, let's take a look at the latest updates in prominent pundits’ rankings – and offer a bit of constructive criticism (or affirmation).

*Editor’s note: all rankings were released pre- Kylan Boswell injury

Where do college basketball's premier minds rank Illinois?

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Gary Parrish, CBS

Slotting the Illini at No. 12, Gary Parrish interestingly has Michigan State (No. 8) ahead of Illinois and Nebraska at No. 2. A head-scratcher from No. 1 to No. 26 (Parrish does a "Top 25 And 1"), his rankings are, well, different. (No one will accuse Parrish of being a trend-follower.)

Illinois on SI verdict: Too low

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Big Ten Network commentator Andy Katz speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Andy Katz, NCAA

In Andy Katz’s latest Power 37 (released Monday), he pushed the Illini up from No. 13 to No. 9, stating that Illinois is “playing well at the right time and finding a variety of offensive options.”

Illinois on SI verdict: Just right

Jon Rothstein, CBS

In Jon Rothstein’s Top 45 , Illinois sits at No. 10, one spot behind Michigan State, while also trailing Nebraska (No. 6), Michigan (No. 5) and Purdue (No. 4) – a perfectly reasonable order, although one can make an argument for flip-flopping the Illini and Spartans.

Illinois on SI verdict: Quite acceptable

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichhous (3) shoots the ball over Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin (3) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Where should the Illini be ranked?

With each victory – the win streak currently sits at seven in a row ahead of Wednesday's Maryland contest (6 p.m. CT, BTN) – the Illini climb in all of the reputable metrics (KenPom, Bart Torvik and the NET rankings ).

And although Illinois ranks higher across all of those analytical tools than it does in the rankings of any hoops expert, it’s only fair. With three losses to their name, the Illini might be playing their best ball of the year – but there's no magic eraser that can wipe the blemishes from their record.