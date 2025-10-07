Illinois Freshman David Mirkovic Says One Man Was Key to His Commitment
Trust is a key part of success for any organization – and that includes college basketball. Trust in teammates, coaches and every member from the managers to the athletic director is integral in the process of building a winning team.
That’s exactly what international recruit David Mirkovic seems to have at Illinois, at least from the perspective of big man Tomislav Ivisic.
Tomislav Ivisic on his role in David Mirkovic's college decision
“He knew he was going to come to college midseason and he was watching Illinois a lot, because of me. … We played together before," Ivisic said of Mirkovic. "He was asking me about basketball here, about college basketball, college experiences.
“And I was just telling him how it is, that coaches are really devoted here, that they want everybody to be the best version of themselves. He just liked how we played last year. And knowing that I’m here, that I stayed another year, means that I trust these guys, what they’re doing with this program, with this year. And he trusted it, too, and he’s in the right spot."
Mirkovic speaks on Ivisic factoring into his choice
Mirkovic fully backed Ivisic’s take, noting that the two previously played together at SC Derby in the Adriatic League. Mirkovic's decision-making process also reveals the power of a program's player relations and the care and consideration they receive.
“We really had great connectedness and [a] great relationship, both off the court and on the court," Mirkovic said of Ivisic. "He’s probably one of the biggest reasons for that. My agent called me, told me that there is a big chance, and that’s it. I haven’t asked for any other offers. I said ‘yes.’ That’s it."
In the two-plus months since Mirkovic’s arrival, it’s safe to say Ivisic is thoroughly enjoying, and quite entertained by, having his former teammate in the fold.
“Twelve-year-old in a 25-year-old body," Ivisic joked of Mirkovic. "Not even 12. Ten. Ten years old. But a great guy. Great teammate.”
More than that, Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 forward from Montenegro, is a great basketball player. His offensive versatility and impact on the glass may very well lead the 19-year old into the Illini rotation sooner rather than later.
And, for any nostalgic Illinois fans, Mirkovic, according to none other than Illini coach Brad Underwood himself, may even help bring back the classic Marcus Domask-era brand of “Booty Ball."