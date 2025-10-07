Illini now

Illinois Freshman David Mirkovic Says One Man Was Key to His Commitment

The Illini freshman picked Champaign as his college destination based off his relationship with Illinois big man Tomislav Ivisic

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) works out NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) works out NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trust is a key part of success for any organization – and that includes college basketball. Trust in teammates, coaches and every member from the managers to the athletic director is integral in the process of building a winning team.

That’s exactly what international recruit David Mirkovic seems to have at Illinois, at least from the perspective of big man Tomislav Ivisic.

Tomislav Ivisic on his role in David Mirkovic's college decision

Tomislav Ivisi
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) controls the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Amari Williams (22) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“He knew he was going to come to college midseason and he was watching Illinois a lot, because of me. … We played together before," Ivisic said of Mirkovic. "He was asking me about basketball here, about college basketball, college experiences.

“And I was just telling him how it is, that coaches are really devoted here, that they want everybody to be the best version of themselves. He just liked how we played last year. And knowing that I’m here, that I stayed another year, means that I trust these guys, what they’re doing with this program, with this year. And he trusted it, too, and he’s in the right spot."

Mirkovic speaks on Ivisic factoring into his choice

Mirkovic fully backed Ivisic’s take, noting that the two previously played together at SC Derby in the Adriatic League. Mirkovic's decision-making process also reveals the power of a program's player relations and the care and consideration they receive.

“We really had great connectedness and [a] great relationship, both off the court and on the court," Mirkovic said of Ivisic. "He’s probably one of the biggest reasons for that. My agent called me, told me that there is a big chance, and that’s it. I haven’t asked for any other offers. I said ‘yes.’ That’s it."

In the two-plus months since Mirkovic’s arrival, it’s safe to say Ivisic is thoroughly enjoying, and quite entertained by, having his former teammate in the fold.

“Twelve-year-old in a 25-year-old body," Ivisic joked of Mirkovic. "Not even 12. Ten. Ten years old. But a great guy. Great teammate.”

DIG DEEPER. Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation. Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation. dark

More than that, Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 forward from Montenegro, is a great basketball player. His offensive versatility and impact on the glass may very well lead the 19-year old into the Illini rotation sooner rather than later.

And, for any nostalgic Illinois fans, Mirkovic, according to none other than Illini coach Brad Underwood himself, may even help bring back the classic Marcus Domask-era brand of “Booty Ball."

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball