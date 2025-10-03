Illinois' David Mirkovic Has Point-Forward Potential, Could Revitalize 'Booty Ball'
With Illinois having made some major offseason additions in transfers Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas), along with international point guard Mihailo Petrovic (Serbia), the rest of the Illini’s newcomers have seemingly slipped under the radar. (Although freshman guard Keaton Wagler has received his fair share of love throughout the offseason.)
One of those players would be Montenegrin recruit David Mirkovic. The 6-foot-9 forward’s talent has been well-documented, but for now he he projects to the back of a loaded frontcourt rotation (including the Ivisic twins, Ben Humrichous and Jason Jakstys). Mirkovic hadn’t been a hot topic of discussion since signing – but that appears to be changing.
David Mirkovic has impressed Brad Underwood
“David is a tremendous playmaker from that spot, and not only has the ability to pass it but has great ball-handling skills as well,” said coach Brad Underwood in a press conference at Thursday's Illinois men's basketball media day.
Mirkovic has shown the Illini even more than his playmaking and ball-handling. In fact, including his reported competitive fire and edge – even with Illinois’ practice referees – Mirkovic has displayed everything to Underwood and his staff:
“David does just about everything right," Underwood said. "Except he talks too much to the managers and the officials when he doesn’t get a call. But he’s a guy who was a point guard growing up, so he’s got a guard’s mentality. He’s got a playmaking mentality. A good shooter who can extend the floor. A guy that obviously is known for his motor and intensity and his physicality."
As a professional player overseas, Mirkovic thrived in an all-around offensive role while also dominating the glass. Still, last year he spent the majority of his time around the basket. Given his years of experience on the perimeter, though, the Illini may play him at a handful of different positions.
“He’s a really good functioning athlete," Underwood said. "He’s got great quickness. He can open his hips. He can guard multiple guys. I think he’s got a chance to be an outstanding rebounder. But his decision-making is very advanced for a big and he’s got the ability to drive it, put it on the floor."
To top it off, Mirkovic’s wide skill set may even allow Illinois to turn back the clock to the Marcus Domask days to roll out a fan favorite: "Booty Ball."
“A guy that we can play mismatch with because of his ability to play Booty Ball and handle it and do some of those things," Underwood said. "I love his versatility. … Been very, very pleased with him. He’s a very high-IQ, cerebral player."
Regardless of Mirkovic’s immediate role with Illinois, it’s clear that he can develop into an integral piece of the puzzle this coming season. At the very least, he will be a valuable asset for the future. And, in the most likely scenario, Mirkovic will offer big minutes even in Year 1, before developing into an indispensable contributor down the road.