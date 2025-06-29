ESPN Analyst Calls Former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis His Favorite Pick of NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is always full of surprises. Top prospects sometimes fall for unknown reasons, while lesser-known names (hello, Hansen Yang!) get selected earlier than expected. One player who slid further than many anticipated was former Illinois standout Kasparas Jakucionis. Once projected as a potential top-10 pick, Jakucionis didn’t hear his name called as early as expected. Still, the outcome may be a blessing in disguise.
Jakucionis, selected at No. 20 by the Miami Heat, landed in one of the best environments possible under the circumstances. Known for their elite player development system and culture of accountability, the Heat provide a perfect setting for the Lithuanian guard to refine his game without the intense pressure to lead a team right away. The pick has already earned high praise: ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony called Miami's selection of Jakucionis his favorite pick of the draft, citing the strong fit and long-term potential.
Although a spike in turnovers and a lingering forearm injury may have contributed to his draft slide, Jakucionis' talent remains undeniable. Throughout the season, he flashed exceptional court vision and poise as a floor general. He excelled at controlling pace and setting up teammates, skills increasingly valued in today’s NBA. His clutch shot-making ability also stood out – he hit game-winners against both Missouri and Purdue, showing a calmness under pressure that bodes well for the next level.
With the NBA trending toward bigger, more versatile point guards, Jakucionis appears to be a seamless fit for the modern game. As Tyrese Haliburton showed in this year’s postseason, a lead initiator who prioritizes creating for others and controls tempo can be the key to a deep playoff run. Jakucionis shares those traits, making his potential impact in Miami all the more intriguing.
Although the former Illini still has plenty to work on to turn into a high quality NBA player – notably his defense and physicality – there is still plenty to be excited about. And given how late the Heat were able to select him (Jakucionis was 10th on Givony's pre-draft big board), it's easy to see why many are excited about the selection.