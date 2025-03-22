ESPN's Jeff Borzello Explains the Key for Illinois to Take Down Kentucky
Behind an exceptional second-half offensive showing on Friday, Illinois (22-12) sent Xavier (22-12) home and moved on to the Round of 32 with an 86-73 opening-round victory.
And although the Illini played stellar defense, holding the Musketeers to 40.3 percent shooting from the field, they didn't blow things open until the game's second half, scoring 46 points after the break – many of them from beyond the arc.
Ultimately, Illinois finished 12-for-30 (40.0 percent) from deep, outdueling Xavier’s excellent three-point attack by both volume (the Musketeers made just nine) and rate (Xavier connected on 39.1 percent of its triples).
With third-seeded Kentucky awaiting Illinois in the second round, it appears the Illini may need another high-level shooting performance to keep up with the Wildcats' well-oiled machine of an offense (85.0 points per game), at least according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
In fact, Borzello listed three-point shooting as the key for Illinois’ second-round matchup.
“There are no secrets with this one,” wrote Borzello. “Illinois’ 3-point shooting has been its identity all season, for better or worse.”
Borzello isn’t wrong, as the Illini attempt the fourth-most three-pointers in the NCAA (30.1 per game) and have lived and died by the deep ball all season long.
Borzello listed a few stats that explain just how important Illinois’ long-distance game is to its success:
“In wins, they shoot 35.7% from 3 (compared with 23.0% in losses), and they’re 15-3 when they make 10 or more 3s.”
Recently, that trend has only become more pronounced, as the Illini have won four of their past five, shooting 36.7 percent or better in each win and hitting at least 11 threes in each, while going 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) in their sole loss over that stretch (88-65 against Maryland).
Clearly, as Borzello pointed out, Illinois needs another productive night from long range – or, at the very least, a decent showing – to best position itself to advance past Kentucky.