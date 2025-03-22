How to Watch: Illinois vs. Kentucky in NCAA Tournament Second Round
How to Watch
Illinois (22-12) vs. Kentucky (23-11)
Day and time: Sunday (March 23) at 4:15 p.m. CT
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports | CBS App
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Kentucky all time: Kentucky leads the series 11-4
Streak: Kentucky has won three in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Kentucky 54, Illinois 51 (March 24, 1984, Lexington, Kentucky)
Probable Illinois starters:
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 6.8
Kentucky is not only an efficient three-point-shooting team (37.4 percent) but also defends the arc at a high level (30.6 percent allowed), giving the Wildcats a plus-6.8-percent margin from three-point range.
That’s troubling news for an Illini squad that has allowed its past three opponents to connect on at least nine threes and shoot at least 39.1 percent. On the other end, Illinois is as inconsistent as it comes from long distance, but it has shot 36.7 percent or better from range and hit at least 11 threes in four of its past five outings. Still, the Illini have already proven that it takes just one poor shooting performance for them to fall apart (22.2 percent in an 88-65 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal loss to Maryland).
Quick tips:
1. With a truly high-octane offense that can rival even that of the Illini, the Wildcats pour in 85.0 points per game (sixth in the country) and do so with a selfless brand of basketball. A squad that prides itself on making the extra pass, Kentucky averages 17.0 assists (16th in the NCAA), led by 4.3 from guard Lamont Butler.
2. An extremely balanced Wildcats offensive attack features six scorers averaging double digits (although second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson is sidelined for the season) and can put up points in a variety of ways.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After each squad made an opening-round statement with a double-digit victory, Illinois and Kentucky meet in a Round of 32 matchup that appears to have all-time-classic potential. At the very least, it should be one of the more entertaining shootouts of the tournament.
Both the Illini and Wildcats are winners of four of their past five, with the sole blemish for each having been blowouts by 20-plus points in their respective conference tournaments.
With the Illini fully healthy and everyone up to speed – or very nearly so, one assumes – they are firing on all cylinders, while the Wildcats are playing excellent basketball despite battling injuries across their roster. In a matchup of high-paced offenses that get up more than their share of threes, whichever team has the hot hand will gain the advantage Sunday. Sometimes it's that simple.
But expect the Illini to control the boards and carry just enough of their recent stellar three-point shooting into this contest to sneak by the Wildcats.