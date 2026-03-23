ESPN Predictor Names Favorite in Illinois vs Houston Sweet 16 Showdown

Survive and advance – that’s the mantra for every team in March. Through one weekend, Illinois has done the latter, but not much of the former. After two blowout wins ( beat Penn 105-70 and VCU 76-55 ), the Illini are off to the Sweet 16 to face No. 2 seed Houston. To prevail in that contest, though, Illinois will almost certainly be doing more surviving than thriving.

The Cougars are extremely well-coached – disciplined defensively, play with all-out effort and take care of the ball on offense – and demand a near-perfect performance from opponents to get knocked off.

Similar to Illinois, Houston cruised through the opening weekend, blasting 15th-seeded Idaho by 31 before knocking off 10th-seeded Texas A&M by an identical figure.

ESPN model predicts winner of Illinois vs. Houston in the Sweet 16

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson shouts from the sidelines during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

So what is the expectation for the 2-vs.-3 matchup in the South Region? Is it a coin flip, or is the pendulum leaning in one direction? Per ESPN’s matchup predictor , it’s Houston with the advantage heading into the contest, as the metric gives the Cougars a 59.5 percent chance of winning this Sweet 16 outing.

Is ESPN’s prediction of Illinois-Houston a fair assessment?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play against the Penn Quakers in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite being a No. 3 seed, the Illini have been viewed as a national title contender for the majority of the season. But their low floor has been exposed in brutal stretches that led to tight loss after tight loss down the stretch of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Houston, with three returning starters from its national championship runner-up 2025 season – not to mention a pair of star freshmen in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. – has been the paragon of consistency, as tends to be the case for a Kelvin Sampson-led team.

So the question is: Which Illinois team shows up on Thursday night – and does it stick around for 40 minutes? The Illini simply haven’t done enough this year to make a convincing case that they can put together a high-level wire-to-wire effort to take down a club like Houston. It’s absolutely possible, but it doesn’t appear to be the most likely outcome.

Illinois’ uber-talented roster and tremendous size can keep it in any game, but Houston – which has the athletes and size to match up defensively and on the glass – is a tough matchup for the Illini. Toss in the location of the game (it’s in Houston), and the Cougars are undoubtedly the team to beat in this one.