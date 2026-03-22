3 Instant Observations From Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over VCU

As opponents go, third-seeded Illinois was a class above – and healthier – than No. 6 North Carolina, but No. 11 seed VCU may have burned through all its available mojo in a 19-point comeback win over the Tar Heels on Thursday. There wasn't much left for the Rams to throw at the Illini in Saturday's second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Not that VCU didn't try. The Rams attacked, scrapped and undeniably had their moments, but the Illini were too big and too willing to take advantage of a Rams defense that couldn't keep up on the boards or consistently protect the paint as Illinois rolled 76-55 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, to move on to the Sweet 16.

As the Rams (27-8) bumped and poked and pestered the Illini (26-8) at all points on the perimeter, it became clear early on that the middle of their defense would be vulnerable, and Andrej Stojakovic responded in kind by repeatedly going to the rim, finishing with a game-high 21 points, including a 7-for-9 showing from the free-throw line.

Tomislav Ivisic scored Illinois' first bucket, which got his juices flowing early and set the stage for his first double-double – 14 points and 11 rebounds – in more than five weeks. He also threw down a dunk as the Illini shot out to a 17-5 lead, during which VCU starting guard Nyk Lewis left the game because of an ankle injury.

But the Rams stayed aggressive, bodying ball-handlers, jumping passing lanes and sprinting the floor every chance they got, tearing off their own 18-6 first-half run to tie the score at 23. But Stojakovic was relentless, scoring Illinois' last nine points of the half to send the Illini back up 35-28 at the break.

VCU seemed to run out of magic – and gas – in the second half, when it was outscored 41-27 and simply couldn't generate enough offense against an Illini D that chewed up everything inside and blanketed all but a handful of shots from the perimeter.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' Round of 32 win over VCU:

1. Illinois' defense was Final Four-caliber

ILLINOIS AND VCU ARE TRYING TO DUNK EACH OTHER INTO OBLIVION pic.twitter.com/CVPYfn36UG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

Zvonimir Ivisic continued to deliver big moments and even bigger interior defense in the postseason, but on Saturday he was joined by Tomislav to form the Turnback Twins against a VCU club that apparently hadn't read the scouting report. The Rams didn't shy away as most other teams do against Illinois in the paint, but it was there that they met the brothers Ivisic – and routinely found their offerings stamped "return to sender."

In fact, the Illini were exceptional as a whole on defense, minimizing their mistakes and exerting maximum effort in holding VCU to 34.8 shooting from the field, including 21.9 percent from three. The Rams didn't even take their first free throw until 6:24 remained on the game clock and the Illini were comfortably ahead 63-44. If Illinois can carry over the defensive intensity and execution on display Saturday into Thursday's matchup against Houston, it will have more than an outside shot of returning to the Elite Eight.

2. Keaton Wagler needs to find another gear

Even after the hype train gathered a full head of steam by midseason, Keaton Wagler seemed to always find a way to meet – and then exceed – expectations. Lately, though, opponents have found the best way to slow the wispy 6-foot-6 freshman Wagner is to simply thump him like bullies on the schoolyard.

Wagler may be slowing just a bit at the end of a long season in which his usage rate was through the roof and his psychic burden was significant, but teams are also leaning on him and daring officials to call every foul. Against VCU, those whistles got swallowed – which only seemed to encourage the Rams to rough up and rassle Wagler. He still managed 14 points, but he will not have the luxury of relying on smooth moves or receding into the background against Houston. Wagler must fight fire with what will surely be a wall of flames from the gritty Cougars.

3. This team hasn't yet reach its potential

This isn't a knock on Illinois – just an honest take on a club with a bunch of players who only just met a few months ago and whose balance was always going to need careful calibration. The Illini are loaded with skilled but offensive-minded and ball-dominant types who have had to figure out how to get the best out of one another.

"[Illinois vs Houston] feels like a Final Four matchup. I think the team that goes on to win this game will go to Indianapolis."



Do you agree with @Johnhenson31? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wSApQ05GUA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

Houston is very good, and a glorified home game only gives the Cougars a bit more leverage in Thursday's game. Even so, if everyone shows up, commits to the defensive side, avoids silly mistakes and consistently finds the right teammate with the right matchup at the right time, these Illini will be dancing all the way through the tournament's second weekend.