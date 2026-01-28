Former Illini in the NBA: Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Carving Out Rookie Roles

After Keaton Wagler’s performance in Illinois' milestone victory at Purdue, a spotlight has (rightfully) been shone on the freshman phenom now that he and his Illini have piled up nine straight wins to run their record to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play heading into Thursday's matchup with Washington (8 p.m. CT, FS1).

The next step for Wagler – which, in Illinois' perfect world, comes after a deep run in the NCAA Tournament – appears to be the NBA, where a handful of Illinois alumni are already thriving. With that in mind, let's take a look at the recent performances of former Illini hoopers in the league, several of whom are now thriving at the next level.

Former Illini in the NBA updates: Ayo Dosunmu thriving, Terrence Shannon Jr. injured

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Now past the midway point of the NBA season, Ayo Dosunmu has shown absolutely zero signs of slowing down amid a career-best campaign. He is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game while shooting blazing percentages of 51.2 from the field, 45.3 from deep (on 1.9 threes per game) and 85.1 from the free-throw line.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Dosunmu is also tacking on 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, and playing difference-making defense. Interestingly, Dosunmu is doing all of this while playing a career-low 25.9 minutes per game off the bench. He has also started in just seven of 40 games – a massive changeup from the rest of his career (in which he started at least 48 percent of his games played).



Clearly, though, it’s proved to be the right decision from the Bulls' staff, who have seen Dosunmu thrive in a lower-minute, higher-usage (career-high 20.5 rate) role.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat

After battling an injury and bouncing around between the G League and the NBA, Kasparas Jakucionis appears to have finally carved out his role on this Miami Heat squad.



In January, the 6-foot-6 point guard Jakucionis has appeared in all but one Heat game, even starting in each of the club’s past three outings. Although he is still delivering up-and-down results, that comes with the territory for most rookies. What matters is the headway Jakucionis is making over the long haul.

He has showcased his playmaking ability (15 assists over a two-game period), but Jakucionis has also experienced foul trouble (11 fouls over that same stretch) and his two-point shooting percentage of just 20.0 percent is cause for the most dramatic double- (if not triple-) take imaginable.

That said, he has been spectacular from deep, hitting 21 of 48 attempts so far in his career – good for a sterling 43.8 percent clip. A Lithuanian native, Jakucionis has also committed just 15 turnovers (while registering 38 assists), which is a mild shock considering his proclivity for coughing it up in Champaign.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Speaking of former Illini rookies starting in NBA games, Will Riley notched his first career start in late January, finishing with seven points, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes.

Similar to Jakucionis, Riley is now a mainstay in the big leagues, earning tick in every contest for the Washington Wizards. His efficiency remains subpar (41.6 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from deep), but he continues to show flashes.

And given his youth and inexperience, paired with his short stints on the floor, his low percentages shouldn’t be anything for Wizards management to lose sleep over. Again, it's all part of the learning curve for an NBA rookie.



On the season, with appearances in 37 games, Riley is averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists – an all-around solid showing for the 6-foot-9 wing in his first season.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

