Projecting Illinois' Final 11 Games: Can the Illini Win Out?

No. 9 Illinois (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) has rattled off nine straight wins and enters its final third of the season appearing to be every bit a Big Ten title contender and Final Four hopeful. Here’s our prediction for the rest of the Illini slate, starting with Thursday’s tangle with Washington (8 p.m. CT, FS1).

Predicting the rest of Illinois' slate: Can the Illini win out?

Jan. 29: Washington

Champaign, Illinois

Life has not been kind to the Huskies over the past few weeks. Over a seven-game stretch, they will have seen the Big Ten’s top five teams, including Illinois as the cherry on top. Washington has already lost to Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska. Expect the Illini to put another dent in the Huskies’ record – but not without a fight from Danny Sprinkle’s gritty club.

Prediction: Illinois win (18-3)

Feb. 1: Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Sweet, sweet revenge. That’s what the Illini are hoping to get on the first day of February in Lincoln. Fred Hoiberg’s group may or may not still have its undefeated record intact (Nebraska is at Michigan on Tuesday), but the Cornhuskers have already proven they’re legit. Still, that mid-December game got away from the Illini. They haven’t lost since, and they seem poised to knot up the season series with this one.

Prediction: Illinois win (19-3)

Feb. 4: Northwestern

Champaign, Illinois

Nick Martinelli is a load. Jayden Reid made himself known with a loud 28-point showing in the January meeting. Still, the Illini will be at home and simply have far too much firepower.

Prediction: Illinois win (20-3)

Feb. 7: Michigan State

East Lansing, Michigan

All good things must come to an end. In this case, we envision Tom Izzo putting a halt to the Illini's lengthy winning streak. The Spartans' defense is the best in the country , and if anyone can find a way to shut down Illinois’ offense – which, mind you, relies heavily on offensive rebounding – it’s a defensive-oriented, rebounding-focused Izzo club.

Prediction: Illinois loss (20-4)

Feb. 10: Wisconsin

Champaign, Illinois

The Badgers are quite the baffling squad. Beat Michigan in Ann Arbor, then rattle off three more wins before falling at home to USC. Wisconsin is dangerous, but the combination of home-court advantage and much-improved Illini defense should be enough to stave off the Badgers.

Prediction: Illinois win (21-4)

Feb. 15: Indiana

Champaign, Illinois

Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries can shoot the cover off the ball. Set aside Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort, and Indiana may have the top two flamethrowers in the league. Shooting like that – and its combustible, unpredictable potential – means one thing: upset alert. Then again, Indiana is horrid on the glass – a nightmare recipe against the Illini.

Prediction: Illinois win (22-4)

Feb. 18: USC

Los Angeles

Illinois’ first L.A. road trip in this new Big Ten era will start off with a meeting at USC – yet another enigmatic club. Ace freshman guard Alijah Arenas is back in the fold, and Chad Baker-Mazara is very experienced (happy 26th birthday, Chad!) and quite talented. But Illinois, which comes at you with waves of talent, should hold off the Trojans.

Prediction: Illinois win (23-4)

Feb. 21: UCLA

Los Angeles

At its best, UCLA’s defense is suffocating. This year, it has rarely been in peak condition – but it has been toughest in L.A., where the Bruins remain undefeated on their home floor. Expect a tight battle, but we’ll give this one (begrudgingly) to Mick Cronin.

Prediction: Illinois loss (23-5)

Feb. 27: Michigan

Champaign, Illinois

Get your popcorn ready, Champaign. Morez Johnson Jr. is back in town and he’s bringing his (new) boys – the mighty Michigan Wolverines – with him. Mostly position-less and featuring tremendous size, the Wolverines will represent a unique challenge, stress-testing all of the Illini’s greatest strengths. Still, between Michigan’s recent vulnerability and Illinois’ riled-up home crowd, the stars are aligning for an Illini win.

Prediction: Illinois win (24-5)

Mar. 3: Oregon

Champaign, Illinois

The Ducks were supposed to be good this year – and perhaps even great. But that hasn't been anything close to the case. Oregon is in the midst of a nightmare, one-win Big Ten season. The Illini should have no problem in this one.

Prediction: Illinois win (25-5)

Mar. 8: Maryland

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland: where dreams – especially Illini dreams – go to die. Illinois has never found its footing at the Xfinity Center (they are just 2-7 in the Terrapins' building). But this year’s Terps are struggling just to compete. Expect the Illini to sweep the season series with Maryland.

Prediction: Illinois win (26-5)