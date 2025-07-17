Former Illinois Head Man Named Top Coach of the Century by The Athletic
Illinois basketball has a long enough history that many fans may know only a few names on the list of figures who have prowled the sidelines for the Illini. From current coach Brad Underwood to Lou Henson to Harry Combes, Champaign has hosted its share of weighty college hoops leading men.
Among their membership is one coach who may still stand on the wrong side of the average Illini fan but who nevertheless has been, and remains, a formidable force in the game.
Given the success Bill Self has enjoyed more than 400 miles west of the State Farm Center, in Lawrence, Kansas, he is hard man to forget about. And for his excellence demonstrated with both the Illini and Jayhawks, Self recently earned an exceptional honor from The Athletic: coach of the century.
Despite being at the helm in Champaign for only three seasons, Self etched his name in the record books with the best winning percentage (.765) of any head coach who spent more than a single season coaching Illinois – and by a pretty wide margin. (Ralph Jones, at .714, ranks second.)
All three of those seasons saw Self's Illini land in the NCAA Tournament, one of which included a run to the Elite Eight. For good measure, Self added two regular-season conference championships and Big Ten Tournament title.
Yet Self’s legacy has been almost entirely cemented at Kansas. During his time with the Jayhawks, he has added a jaw-dropping amount of hardware: 21 NCAA Tournament appearances (in 22 seasons), four Final Fours and two national championships – not to mention 17 conference titles.
It’s impossible not to wonder what Illinois might have accomplished had Self stuck around Champaign, but why dwell on the past? Self’s greatness doesn't have to be loved, but it would be foolish to deny – especially when today's Illini are clearly in good hands with Underwood.