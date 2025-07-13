How to Watch: A Guide for Viewing Former Illini in NBA Summer League
NBA Summer League action has already kicked off, and Illinois basketball fans already have plenty to be excited about – from Minnesota Timberwolves second-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr.'s world-beating play to Miami Heat rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis' breakout.
There's more to come if you're jazzed about following the progress of former Illini players in the NBA – including Shannon, a legitimate candidate for next season's NBA Most Improved Player; Jakucionis (the No. 20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) and Heat teammate Dain Dainja; Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (the No. 21 pick in last month's draft); and free-agent signees Coleman Hawkins (Golden State) and Quincy Guerrier (Toronto Raptors).
The remaining "regular season" Summer League games will be played this coming week, and consolation matchups and the championship game will play out starting Friday and ending Sunday, July 20. Keep an eye on Illinois on SI for more coverage of former Illini in the NBA through Summer League and into the 2025-26 season and beyond.
*All times Central
How to watch Terrence Shannon Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League schedule
Tuesday, July 15: Detroit Pistons (NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 16: Phoenix Suns (NBA TV, 4 p.m.)
How to watch Kasparas Jakucionis and Dain Dainja
Miami Heat Summer League schedule
Sunday, July 13: Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.)
Monday, July 14: Boston Celtics (ESPNU, 7 p.m.)
Thursday, July 17: Detroit Pistons (NBA TV, 3 p.m.)
How to watch Will Riley
Washington Wizards Summer League schedule
Sunday, July 13: Brooklyn Nets (ESPN2, 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 15: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, July 16: Utah Jazz (ESPN, 9 p.m.)
How to watch Coleman Hawkins
Golden State Warriors Summer League schedule
Sunday, July 13: Utah Jazz (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 15: Memphis Grizzlies (NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.)
Thursday, July 17: Toronto Raptors (NBA TV, 9 p.m.)
How to watch Quincy Guerrier
Toronto Raptors Summer League schedule
Sunday, July 13: Orlando Magic (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)
Tuesday, July 15: Denver Nuggets (ESPN+, ESPN3, 7 p.m.)
Thursday, July 17: Golden State Warriors (NBA TV, 9 p.m.)