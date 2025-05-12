Former Illini on Brad Underwood and Illinois' Offseason: 'I Think They Nailed It'
Hope springs eternal in May – even a full six months before Illinois basketball will play a meaningful minute of hoops.
To be fair, Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff appear to have done well for themselves in the transfer portal, and they arguably made a bigger splash on the international scene. But it sometimes helps to hear from an insider – or the closest thing to one who isn't on the payroll – for analysis and opinion on the state of the program. Enter Mike LaTulip.
A former Illini and current college basketball analyst, LaTulip is one of a handful of folks with the background and chops to comment with the highest level of authority on Illinois' offseason and 2025-26 outlook. At this stage, he really likes what he sees.
In particular, he believes the additions of Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic and Serbian point guard Mihailo Petrovic are ideal fits and potential game-changers.
"People were like, 'Move over, Braden Smith.'" LaTulip said of Petrovic being compared favorably to Purdue's point guard and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. "I don't think that's what it's going to be with Petrovic. But what he is, is a really, really good ball-screen point guard table-setter, which is really what they need. He's a high-assist, low-turnover guy."
Beyond Petrovic's influence on offensive flow, LaTulip believes the Stojakovic signing was more than just a talent grab. He calls Illinois "a really damn good system fit for Andrej," which he says will bring out a more efficient operator in Champaign.
"I think about the five-out that they played and that Will Riley spot – where the ball, if he just gets the ball up top, the wingman cuts through – you make that Stojakovic. He's getting four to six points a game off that [alone]."
LaTulip said Stojakovic will be able to play faster playing alongside sharpshooting bigs in Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic.
"Again, it's not just about going out and getting talent," LaTulip said. "I think they really filled in these different holes. Everybody wants to go two bigs nowadays, and you get Mirkovic from Montenegro, the same team that [Tomislav] is from, and then you sprinkle Z in as a guy off the bench – however you want to play it. I think they nailed it."