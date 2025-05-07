Why Illinois Should Target Oklahoma Transfer Guard Duke Miles
Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have put together nothing short of an excellent offseason. By adding transfers Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas) and talented incoming international prospects in David Mirkovic and Mihailo Petrovic to a returning core led by Kylan Boswell and Tomislav Ivisic, the Illini have worked their way into preseason top-15 prognostications.
Yet Illinois’ roster remains light on a key ingredient that we know Underwood desires: shooting.
Returning forward Ben Humrichous is known as a long-range marksman, but he shot just 34.3 percent on threes last season. Both of the Ivisic twins are excellent shooters for their size – especially Zvonimir, who may specialize in more of a spot-up role (hit 1.3 per game on 37.6 percent from deep last season). But the Illini have no proven knockdown shooter or go-to option who can create for himself on the perimeter – certainly not at the guard position.
Cue Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles. After entering the portal and originally committing to Virginia this offseason, Miles pulled out to sign with Texas A&M – then recently left the Aggies to re-enter the portal once more.
Last season at Oklahoma, Miles started all 34 games, averaging 9.4 points and knocking down 43.0 percent of his threes (1.2 per game). And Miles isn't just a one-trick pony: He also chipped in 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Miles has five years of college basketball under his belt (though two weren’t full seasons) and offers the exact blend of experience and shooting ability that Illinois covets at this moment.
A 6-foot-2 guard, Miles would be an excellent off-the-bench option to spell Petrovic or Boswell, and could serve as a low-maintenance floor-stretcher who can lock up defensively.
Although no reports have yet pointed to Underwood or his staff reaching out to Miles, the veteran guard could be a perfect fit for the Illini if they decide to pursue him.