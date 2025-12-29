Two Former Illinois Fan Favorites Catch Fire in NBA G League

The respective performances of Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr., Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis continue to be closely monitored by Illini Nation – and understandably so. Coach Brad Underwood has raised the bar in Champaign, and in turn Illinois has become a program that is now churning out NBA talent on a year-to-year basis.

But it's sometimes forgotten that other Illinois basketball alumni are also making their mark professionally – and not just abroad, but even here in the United States. Two of them – a pair of fan favorites, in fact – recently put together eye-opening performances on the same night in the NBA's developmental G League.

Coleman Hawkins and Giorgi Bezhanishvili go off in G League

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Coleman Hawkins, Grand Rapids Gold

Playing for the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate team, Hawkins has been solid for the Grand Rapids Gold but has mostly played limited minutes this season, as is the case for most players in the G League. He hadn’t truly had an opportunity to display his versatility – until Saturday night.

Facing off against the Wisconsin Herd, Hawkins earned the start, playing 33 minutes and showcasing his patented all-around ability. He scored nine points on 4-for-6 shooting (1-for-2 from long range), snagged 12 rebounds and dished out six assists while adding a steal and a block.

Former #Illini Coleman Hawkins also had a nice game yesterday in the G-League for the Grand Rapids Gold



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oadoOSFnqS — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) December 28, 2025

On Sunday, Hawkins turned in a stellar encore, going for 10 points (3-for-4 from the field), five rebounds, six assists (zero turnovers), two steals and a block.

A true do-everything performer, Hawkins brings tremendous value on both sides of the floor. And although it’s unlikely that he’ll get a shot with the Nuggets in the near future, if he can string together a few more outings like these, he should earn a spot somewhere in the NBA.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Windy City Bulls

After playing a year in Europe , Giorgi Bezhanishvili is back in the U.S. and is suiting up for the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate club. On Saturday, he also put together a season-best performance, going for 19 points on an extremely efficient 8-for-11 from the field, even knocking down a triple (1-for-2 from deep), while adding 10 rebounds, two assists (zero turnovers) and three steals. Bezhanishvili played a team-high 39 minutes in Windy City’s 116-101 win and posted a plus/minus of plus-26.

Nice game for former Illini Giorgi Bezhanishvili down in the G-League for the Windy City Bulls



Still running the floor extremely well pic.twitter.com/mgie2EUuvU — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) December 28, 2025

Unfortunately, Bezhanishvili – who isn’t a high-flying athlete or a knockdown shooter – doesn’t likely have an NBA future. That said, if he can continue to hone his jumper while thriving as a play finisher and a glass cleaner, he should stick around in the G League for quite some time and perhaps, if all the stars align, get a crack at the big leagues.