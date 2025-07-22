Illini now

Where is Former Illinois Basketball Fan Favorite Giorgi Bezhanishvili Now?

Bezhanishvili, a charismatic personality who won over Illini Nation during his time in Champaign, has carved out a solid pro career overseas

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shows his excitement after his second make with a drawn foul against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Big Ten Tournament title game Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shows his excitement after his second make with a drawn foul against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Big Ten Tournament title game Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photos Big Ten Championship Basketball Ohio State Illinois / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
It’s hard to believe that four seasons have passed since Illinois fan favorite Giorgi Bezhanishvili lit up the State Farm Center with his infectious energy.

Arriving in Champaign in 2018, Bezhanishvili was with the Illini from the start of coach Brad Underwood's rebuilding process (12-21 in Bezhanishvili’s freshman campaign) through that fateful 2020-2021 season that saw Illinois earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Although Bezhanshvili’s numbers dwindled over the course of his college career (his scoring and rebounding averages dropped each year), he was a culture-setter who helped the Illini reclaim their status as a basketball powerhouse.

Here’s what Bezhanishvili is up to today:

Giorgi Bezhanishvili 2024-2025 international season

Playing overseas, Bezhanishvili suited up for two squads this year. In the LNB Elite – the top level of professional basketball in France – Bezhanishvili played for BCM Gravelines, averaging 8.1 points (on an impressive 57.3 percent from the field) and 3.9 rebounds in just 20.6 minutes per outing. 

Meanwhile in Liga ACB – the premier pro league in Spain – Bezhanishvili averaged 5.3 points (61.4 percent shooting) and 3.3 rebounds as a member of Granada.

For both teams, Bezhanishvili’s role is clear: rebounder and finisher. On offense, the 6-foot-9 big man plays in the dunker spot, serving as a passing option for driving teammates – a role he excels in. Bezhanishvili is also a top-notch screen-setter, and has mastered the Gortat screen (named after former NBA center Marcin Gortat and often used when a big man is posting up and seals for a driving teammate.

Defensively, Bezhanishvili uses his length and anticipation on the ball and as a help defender. But just as it was in his college days, Bezhanishvili’s best skill is cleaning the glass. On either side of the floor, Bezhanishvili uses his surprisingly strong 236-pound frame, bullying opponents under the boards and creating angles to track down misses. 

