Former Illini Shine as NBA Season Tips Off: Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon, More
Over the past few years, Illinois coach Brad Underwood hasn’t just revitalized the Champaign-to-NBA pipeline – he has also built it up to arguably unprecedented levels.
The Illini turned out a pair of one-and-done NBA Draft first-rounders last season in Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat) and Will Riley (Washington Wizards) – the first of their kind at Illinois. The pair join an already established duo of former Illinois players in the pros in rising star Terrence Shannon Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves) and fifth-year guard Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls).
Here’s how each active former Illini performed during the opening nights of 2025-2026 NBA action:
Illinois alums shine as 2025-26 NBA season gets underway
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
In the Bulls’ season opener, Dosunmu – who missed a hefty portion of last season because of a shoulder injury – led the way off the bench, registering 27 minutes of action and pouring in 14 points, snagging five rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists (with zero turnovers). In Dosunmu’s first official NBA action since February, he helped lift Chicago to a 115-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
Shannon, who is quickly blossoming into an integral piece of the Timberwolves’ rotation, played 25 minutes – more than any other player who came off Minnesota's bench – and also helping his squad to a win (118-114 over the Portland Trail Blazers). Shannon, a 6-foot-6 guard, had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on 2-for-2 shooting from long distance.
Will Riley, Washington Wizards
In his official NBA debut, Riley played just four minutes but managed to score his first career points on a slick layup. He finished a perfect 1-for-1 from the field, though his Washington Wizards fell 133-120 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
Although Illinois can’t solely claim Podziemski (he made his mark at the college level at Santa Clara and was drafted out of the West Coast Conference school), once an Illini, always an Illini. A starter for the Warriors, Podziemski scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds and had a pair of dimes to start his 2025-2026 season, helping Golden State to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat
After impressing in the preseason, Jakucionis suffered a groin injury and was held out of action the past few weeks. Although it appears to just be a minor setback, Jakucionis remains sidelined for the time being and thus missed Miami’s season opener. His next opportunity to make his NBA debut will come on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.