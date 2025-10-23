Illini now

Former Illini Shine as NBA Season Tips Off: Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon, More

A handful of productive NBA players with Illinois ties represented the program in their respective 2025-2026 NBA season openers.

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the past few years, Illinois coach Brad Underwood hasn’t just revitalized the Champaign-to-NBA pipeline – he has also built it up to arguably unprecedented levels.

The Illini turned out a pair of one-and-done NBA Draft first-rounders last season in Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat) and Will Riley (Washington Wizards) – the first of their kind at Illinois. The pair join an already established duo of former Illinois players in the pros in rising star Terrence Shannon Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves) and fifth-year guard Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls).

Here’s how each active former Illini performed during the opening nights of 2025-2026 NBA action:

Illinois alums shine as 2025-26 NBA season gets underway

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunm
Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles to the basket againt Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In the Bulls’ season opener, Dosunmu – who missed a hefty portion of last season because of a shoulder injury – led the way off the bench, registering 27 minutes of action and pouring in 14 points, snagging five rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists (with zero turnovers). In Dosunmu’s first official NBA action since February, he helped lift Chicago to a 115-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr.
Oct 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Shannon, who is quickly blossoming into an integral piece of the Timberwolves’ rotation, played 25 minutes – more than any other player who came off Minnesota's bench – and also helping his squad to a win (118-114 over the Portland Trail Blazers). Shannon, a 6-foot-6 guard, had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on 2-for-2 shooting from long distance.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Will Rile
Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) dribbles up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his official NBA debut, Riley played just four minutes but managed to score his first career points on a slick layup. He finished a perfect 1-for-1 from the field, though his Washington Wizards fell 133-120 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemsk
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles upcourt against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Although Illinois can’t solely claim Podziemski (he made his mark at the college level at Santa Clara and was drafted out of the West Coast Conference school), once an Illini, always an Illini. A starter for the Warriors, Podziemski scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds and had a pair of dimes to start his 2025-2026 season, helping Golden State to a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat

Kasparas Jakucioni
Oct 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) looks to pass the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After impressing in the preseason, Jakucionis suffered a groin injury and was held out of action the past few weeks. Although it appears to just be a minor setback, Jakucionis remains sidelined for the time being and thus missed Miami’s season opener. His next opportunity to make his NBA debut will come on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball