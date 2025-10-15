Former Illini in the NBA: Updates on Kasparas Jakucionis, Ayo Dosunmu, More
The 2025-26 Illinois men's basketball season is almost upon us, and while it's a signal for Illini fans to start catching up with their favorite ballers on campus and the latest newcomers in Champaign, it's also a time to check in on alums carrying the torch for the program at hoops' highest level.
The NBA preseason has given us our first look at Illinois one-and-dones and NBA rookies Kasparas Jakuconis and Will Riley in their new settings, plus context on where some other Illini favorites stand as teams finalize their rosters and gear up for the regular season, which begins next Tuesday (and will feature Illinois alum Brandin Podzienski's Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock).
Meanwhile, here's a quick rundown of where things stand for every Illinois alum currently playing in the NBA:
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat
Jakucionis has been nicked up with minor wrist and hip injuries in his maiden NBA preseason, but his debut last Wednesday – a loss to the San Antonio Spurs – was a hit. Although his shooting was off (2-for-7 from the field), Jakucionis dished 10 assists (against three turnovers) and had two steals in 25 minutes off the bench. He played only four minutes in Miami's next game, and not since, but once he gets healthy, Jakucionis could slide into the starting lead guard role in Miami sooner rather than later.
Will Riley, Washington Wizards
Riley's debut – three points on 0-for-3 shooting in 15 minutes of a loss to the Toronto Raptors – was an inauspicious one. But he bounced back with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting in a win over the New York Knicks on Monday, and his plus-17 box score plus-minus figure in that game was an especially encouraging sign. If he is able to score as he's capable and simply hold his own on defense, his timeline to capture a meaningful role in Washington gets much shorter than expected.
Terence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
Shannon, a 2022-24 Illinois alum, had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes in Minnesota's first game of the preseason – a win over the Denver Nuggets. He didn't shoot it well (2-for-9 from the field) but attacked off the dribble to get to the line again and again (7-for-8).
From there, Shannon unlocked his jumper, going 9-for-12 from long distance in three games since, sprinkling in a five-assist, three-steal performance and an eight-rebound game as well. Shannon is still battling a mixture of quality vets and promising youngsters on the wing in Minnesota, but he is angling toward a starting role and will certainly be one of the first two guards off the bench for the Timberwolves this season.
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Dosunmu, coming off a long-overdue shoulder surgery, is already playing like a new man. He had 12 points (5-for-6 field-goal shooting), three rebounds and locked up on D in 19 minutes in his first game back, a Chicago win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. An Illini from 2018-21, Dosunmu is making a key Bulls' decision – what to do with an abundance of backcourt talent – a difficult one. He is now averaging 15.3 points (on 61.5 percent shooting) and 3.3 rebounds in four preseason games.
Coleman Hawkins, Denver Nuggets
Hawkins closed out his college career at Kansas State this past spring, but he will always be known around Champaign as an Illini after playing his first four seasons under Brad Underwood (2020-24). After going undrafted and playing with the Golden State Warriors' Summer League club, Hawkins was just scooped up by the Denver Nuggets last week, signing an Exhibition 10 contract. He hasn't had a chance to play in the NBA preseason, and he'll likely begin the regular season in the developmental G League.
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
Podziemski was a bit player for just one season with the Illini (2021-22), but he broke out after transferring and has evolved into an NBA starter with the Warriors. He had 13 points and seven assists in his first two preseason games, then exploded for 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Podziemski, who averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists a season ago, is entering his third NBA season as arguably the most proven and productive former Illini currently in the NBA.
Malcolm Hill, Philadelphia 76ers
The oldest former Illini currently in the league, Hill (Illinois: 2013-17) had a bucket and a steal in under five minutes in a 76ers loss to the New York Knicks in the Abu Dhabi Game – the NBA's preseason opener. He then caught fire to score 15 points (including 3-for-6 three-point shooting) in just 14 minutes a game later.
Hill was down again in Philly's most recent preseason game (0-for-5 from the field), and his age (30) and defensive limitations could prevent him from sticking once the Sixers get healthy and pare down their roster for the regular season.