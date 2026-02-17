Has Illinois' Keaton Wagler Secured the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award?

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler on Monday was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week – his sixth such honor and the second most in program history to Kofi Cockburn, who won the award seven times during the 2019-20 season.

A 6-foot-6 point guard, Wagler averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across two games, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. The Illini lost 92-90 in overtime to Wisconsin on Tuesday, but they bounced back Sunday with a 71-51 win over Indiana.

As Illinois improved to 21-5 overall and second in the Big Ten at 11-3, Wagler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 15 conference games. He has done so in an efficient manner, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, Wagler can't break the record of 12 Freshman of the Week awards, set by Ohio State's Jared Sullinger in 2010-11, but he could tie Iowa's Owen Freeman (nine) and pass Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (eight) and Cody Zeller (eight), and Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell (eight).

I asked Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis about Keaton Wagler.



Riley: "When he came here last year, on a visit, I knew he was going to be special."



KJ: "He's doing amazing... I really love his game." pic.twitter.com/Abn5Jjz85k — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 16, 2026

Will Keaton Wagler win Big Ten Freshman of the Year?

The short answer is, yes, Wagler is the heavy favorite to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year. But it wasn't such a forgone conclusion until recently.

Back in November, a different Illinois freshman might have been the favorite. David Mirkovic won the first two Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, and Wagler won it just once in the first eight weeks.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week: Keaton Wagler



🟠Averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 50% shooting from the field, including 43% from 3-point range

🔵Game-high 34 points and seven assists vs. Wisconsin, with the 34 points ranking as the third-best… pic.twitter.com/ZlwB3Topgn — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2026

It has rotated between six players, but Wagler has dominated the nomination in recent weeks. That's certainly more important than winning during non-conference play in November and December, as all six of Wagler's awards have come during Big Ten games.

Feb. 16: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Feb. 9: Alijah Arenas, USC

Feb. 2: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Jan. 26: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Jan. 19: Braden Frager, Nebraska

Jan. 12: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Jan. 5: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Dec. 22: Braden Frager, Nebraska

Dec. 15: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Dec. 8: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Dec. 1: Kayden Mingo, Penn State

Nov. 24: Braden Frager, Nebraska

Nov. 17: David Mirkovic, Illinois

Nov. 10: David Mirkovic, Illinois

Here's how those six candidates compare statistically,

Player Big Ten stats Keaton Wagler, Illinois 21.5 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.3 RPG, 0.7 SPG, 47 FG%, 45.2 3PT FG%, 79.6 FT% Hannes Steinbach, Washington 19.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 55.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT FG%, 76.8 FT% Alijah Arenas, USC 15.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 34.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT FG%, 69.0 FT% Kayden Mingo, Penn State 13.0 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.9 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 42.2 FG%, 23.7 3PT FG%, 75.0 FT% David Mirkovic, Illinois 13.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 46.4 FG%, 43.3 3PT FG%, 79.2 FT% Braden Frager, Nebraska 11.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 46.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT FG%, 81.0 FT%

Steinbach is having an outstanding season, but it still doesn't stack up well enough to make a convincing argument over Wagler. Though it's an individual award, Wagler also gets credit for helping Illinois go 11-3 in the Big Ten, compared to Washington at just 5-10.

What about Big Ten Player of the Year?

That's the better question. Wagler has won Big Ten Player of the Week just once, following his 46-point effort at Purdue. But that award has constantly changed hands throughout the season, and the winner could come down to the final weeks of conference play.

Here's a look at who has won Big Ten Player of the Week this season.

Feb. 16: Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

Feb. 9: Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

Feb. 2: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Jan. 26: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Jan. 19: Diggy Coit, Maryland

Jan. 12: Braden Smith, Purdue

Jan. 5: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Dec. 22: Tariq Francis, Rutgers

Dec. 15: Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana

Dec. 8: John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Dec. 1: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Nov. 24: Diggy Coit, Maryland

Nov. 17: Braden Smith, Purdue

Nov. 10: Tucker DeVries, Indiana

That list doesn't include Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., the Big Ten's assist leader, or Northwestern's Nick Martinelli and Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort, who are top six among Big Ten players in scoring during conference play.

There are many players to consider, but Wagler makes a compelling case. He's fifth in the conference in scoring, while ranking top three in three-pointers made per game and three-point percentage among qualified shooters.

The award often goes to the best player on the best team, which this year might be Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg. But if Wagler has a big game and leads the Illini to a win over No. 1 Michigan on Feb. 27, it could be difficult to pick anyone else.