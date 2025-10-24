David Mirkovic Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the ninth of 14, we shine a light on forward David Mirkovic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
David Mirkovic | 6-foot-9 forward | Freshman | No. 0
Where is David Mirkovic from?
One of five Illini with strong ties to the Balkans, Mirkovic is from Niksic, Montenegro, where he most recently played for SC Derby (and had been teammates with current Illinois twin towers Zvonimir Ivisic and Tomislav Ivisic).
Mirkovic is an exceptionally seasoned college freshman, with vast experience competing against both players much older than him and the cream of the crop among his peers. He played 50 games for SC Derby in the professional ABA League, as well as the NBA's Basketball Without Borders (2023) and Adidas Next Gen (2024) showcases and Nike Hoop Summit (2025).
David Mirkovic statistics and 2024-25 season
Facing developed pros with SC Derby in the ABA as an 18-year-old last season, Mirkovic averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. For additional perspective, in four seasons playing for SC Derby in the U19 ABA League Championship, he averaged 23.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.0 steals.
Scouting David Mirkovic
At first glance, Mirkovic doesn't appear special. At 6-foot-9, he doesn't have extraordinary height, length or explosiveness for a college basketball power forward, and there are moments when he simply blends in with his surroundings.
But watch him over the course of a game, and it's impossible not to notice his wildly diverse package of skills. He is a rugged interior scorer and rebounder, which sounds like faint praise until you realize he was a point guard until only a couple years ago. His passing, vision and timing are what might reasonably be expected from a former 1 – but are off the charts for a 4. His shot selection and shooting touch – which extends out to three-point range – are sophisticated and smooth. Although not an explosive athlete, Mirkovic has great hands, feet and hips, and sensational timing in all areas.
David Mirkovic highlights
What they're saying about Mirkovic
""He's got some Jokic in him, is what I see. He can wheel and deal, he can dribble, pass and shoot. And he's got tremendous size. I don't know how old he is, but for him to be a freshman – he's 19, yeah – I mean, that's a big boy there. So, yeah, you want to keep him around as long as you can," said Illinois State Ryan Pedon, comparing Mirkovic to three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
What we expect from Mirkovic
If we are to judge from one exhibition game, Mirkovic has – like another famously lethal international – a very particular set of skills that will indeed make him a nightmare for people across the Big Ten. He absolutely gutted Illinois State (19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists), plucking rebounds off the glass, dribbling coast to coast and dishing to teammates he deftly set up with his vision and cultured sense of space and timing.
Realistically, Mirkovic will likely be more of a brilliant supporting actor than a leading man – at least to start his career. As the Illini get healthier (three projected starters and four rotation players were missing from that exhibition) and the pecking order gets sorted, Mirkovic will have to fit in to get in. He may even start the season coming off the bench. But he should instantly provide more overall value to Illinois than Morez Johnson Jr. did a year ago, and his versatile, unique game could turn him into an offensive focal point much sooner than anyone initially expected.