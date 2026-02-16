How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Rutgers: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

After nearly a week away from game action, Illinois returns to the floor hoping to be refreshed for the final push of the regular season. The Illini (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) are coming off one of their most complete performances, a 92-point outburst against Wisconsin that snapped a brief skid and helped make their ongoing case for an NCAA Tournament berth.

The extended break provided time to rest, regroup and fine-tune details, and now the focus shifts to carrying that offensive rhythm into the matchup with Rutgers. If the Illini can replicate the pace, ball movement and defensive intensity that fueled their most recent outing, they will have a strong opportunity to stack another important Big Ten win.

Here’s more information on Illinois' home matchup against Rutgers:

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-16, 1-13 Big Ten)

What: Big Ten conference matchup

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Promotion: TikTok Day | Halftime TikTok dance competition

Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM)

Last week: Illinois went 1-0 last week, taking down the Badgers at home in blowout fashion. The Scarlet Knights went 0-1 last week, falling at Purdue on Saturday.

Series history: The Illini are 6-9 all time against Rutgers, but they have won the last five meetings, including a 69-65 victory in Piscataway, New Jersey, last season.

What to know about Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights have fallen a long way from their peak years, most notably their run to the national championship game in 2007. In recent seasons, sustained success has been hard to come by. Rutgers has not reached the NCAA Tournament in four years, and that drought is expected to extend to five as this season winds down.

This year has been particularly challenging. Rutgers sits at just 1-13 in Big Ten play and is currently riding a seven-game losing streak. Its lone conference victory came against a struggling Penn State squad, and consistency has been an issue on both ends of the floor.

That said, there is still individual talent to account for. Junior forward Nene Ndiaye leads the team at 15.2 points per game and has the ability to score inside and around the rim. If the Illini can limit Ndiaye's touches, force tough shots and control the glass, they should be in position to take control early and avoid letting Rutgers hang around.