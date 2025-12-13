How to Watch No. 13 Illinois vs. No. 23 Nebraska: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Set aside your Saturday afternoon, because this one carries real weight. Nebraska (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) arrives in Champaign undefeated, while Illinois (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has looked elite, setting up one of the more meaningful early-season games on the conference schedule.

Both teams have taken care of business so far, and this matchup feels like a measuring stick for where each stands as Big Ten play ramps up. There’s a sense of urgency and importance that goes beyond a typical December game, with momentum and confidence on the line for both sides. It may not have a prime-time tip, but the stakes feel high nonetheless, with Illinois vs. Nebraska shaping up as a heavyweight fight.

Here’s more information on Illinois-Nebraska:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Poised for the moment.

Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: The Illini got a full week to rest up, recuperate from injuries and recharge for their big push against Tennessee, which culminated in a season-best 75-62 win over the Volunteers. The Cornhuskers, also coming off a full week of rest, made it count with a 71-50 victory over Creighton in a rivalry game and a 30-point win over Wisconsin.

The Illini got a full week to rest up, recuperate from injuries and recharge for their big push against Tennessee, which culminated in a season-best 75-62 win over the Volunteers. The Cornhuskers, also coming off a full week of rest, made it count with a 71-50 victory over Creighton in a rivalry game and a 30-point win over Wisconsin. Series history: Illinois holds a 23-9 advantage in the all-time series against Nebraska. However, the Cornhuskers took the lone meeting last season, defeating the Illini 80-74 in overtime on Jan. 30 in Lincoln.

What to know about Nebraska

This is not the Nebraska team of years past, and anyone still viewing the Cornhuskers as a convenient breather in the Big Ten schedule is asking for trouble. Nebraska is undefeated for a reason, built around discipline, toughness and a very clear identity. At the center of it all is Rienk Mast, a legitimate star who can score inside, stretch the floor and make life uncomfortable for anyone tasked with guarding him. Add in one of the most unique defensive schemes in the country – designed to shrink the floor, eliminate easy shots and patiently wait for opponents to get impatient – and you have a team that thrives on forcing mistakes rather than gifting opportunities.