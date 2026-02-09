How to Watch No. 8 Illinois vs. Wisconsin: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois wasn't going to stay unbeaten until the end of the cosmos, so if defeat was inevitable, a loss at Michigan State to end a 12-game win streak was about as satisfactory a way to take the hit as any. Almost nothing went the Illini's way Saturday in East Lansing, yet they still pushed the Spartans to overtime in a three-point thriller that offered no indication they can't pick up where they left off starting Tuesday back at home against Wisconsin (7 p.m. CT, NBCSN and Peacock).

Of course, the Illini (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) won't just fall out of bed and beat the Badgers (16-7, 8-4). If Saturday proved anything, it's that No. 8 Illinois must either dominate the boards or hit threes – and, ideally, both. But if neither comes to pass, the Illini are vulnerable. And because Wisconsin has good size, has held its own on the boards against Big Ten competition and excels at shutting down opposing three-point shooters (foes are hitting just 32.3 percent from behind the arc), that automatically makes the Badgers a threat.

Injured guard Kylan Boswell (broken hand) is likely out for this one, but he seems to be nearing a return. The Illini are 5-1 without him, but they could have used Boswell against the Spartans, and Illinois is obviously a better and more flexible team with him healthy and in the lineup.



Here’s more information about Illinois' bounce-back opportunity against the Badgers on Tuesday:

How to watch No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers

📅 Feb. 10

🆚 Wisconsin

⏰ 7 p.m. CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 NBCSN & Peacock

🎟️ https://t.co/2CPvczt4bE pic.twitter.com/A5P7uBs0pt — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 9, 2026

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: Illinois annihilated Northwestern 84-44 last Wednesday, but Michigan State ended its 12-game win streak Saturday in an 85-82 overtime Spartans win in East Lansing. Wisconsin had a week off before facing Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, where the Hoosiers eked out a 78-77 win.

Illinois annihilated Northwestern 84-44 last Wednesday, but Michigan State ended its 12-game win streak Saturday in an 85-82 overtime Spartans win in East Lansing. Wisconsin had a week off before facing Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, where the Hoosiers eked out a 78-77 win. Series history: The Illini lead the all-time series 119-90, but the Badgers snapped a nine-game skid against Illinois in the teams' most recent meeting, a 95-74 manhandling in Madison last Feb. 18. Before the Illini's long stretch of dominance, Wisconsin had won 15 straight in the series.

