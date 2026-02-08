Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Falling at Michigan State

Illinois’ 12-game winning streak finally met its match Saturday night in East Lansing as the Illini dropped a heartbreaker to the Spartans 85-82 in overtime. It was a game that had just about everything – momentum swings, late-game drama, controversial whistles and, of course, a healthy dose of Breslin Center weirdness.

From the opening tip, this one felt like it was destined to be a grind. The first half turned into a seesaw affair, with constant lead changes, neither team able to land a knockout punch. Illinois briefly found separation late in the half, building a four-point cushion behind strong ball movement and timely shot-making. Still, nothing came easy. Michigan State responded with physical defense and second-chance points, keeping the game within striking distance as the teams headed to the locker room.

If the first half was back-and-forth, the early portion of the second half looked like Illinois might finally seize control. The Illini stretched the lead to nine, playing with confidence on both ends and momentarily quieting the East Lansing crowd. But then came the inevitable push. Fueled by defensive pressure and transition opportunities, the Spartans stormed back – and the game flipped yet again.

At the center of Michigan State’s comeback was Jeremy Fears, who put together a sensational performance. After spending much of the week in headlines for reasons more or less unrelated to basketball, Fears let his game do the talking. He repeatedly beat defenders off the dribble, lived at the free-throw line and dragged the Spartans back possession by possession.

The final minute of regulation delivered pure chaos. Trailing by 1 with under 40 seconds to play, Illinois got a huge bucket from David Mirkovic , who sliced through the defense for a spectacular driving layup to briefly put the Illini back on top. The lead didn’t last long. Michigan State answered with an offensive rebound that led to a kick-out three, reclaiming a two-point edge and sending the building into a frenzy.

Illinois still had one more big swing left. Keaton Wagler missed a good look from deep, but Jake Davis was there for the put-back and drew a foul. Cool as could be, Davis buried both free throws to force overtime.

In the extra session, though, the Spartans had the answers. Fears took over completely, getting downhill at will and closing the door from the stripe. Illinois had a final chance to tie, but Zvonimir Ivisic couldn’t connect, which sealed it.

It was Illinois’ first defeat in almost two months – a gut-punch in a hostile environment. Naturally, Illini social media lit up immediately. Some blamed the fouls, others tipped their cap to Fears and plenty chalked it up to classic East Lansing chaos. One thing’s certain: This one will linger, but it won’t define the season.

Tomi locked in early

Tomi with the and one

A lot of questionable calls

Humrichous hooping

Ben Humrichous shoots with so much confidence - and its impressive his next shot is never hindered by if the last one went in. — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 8, 2026

Couple of outstanding passes from David Mirkovic to Ben Humrichous for a pair of threes. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 8, 2026

Zvonimir & Ben Humrichous combined off the bench in that first half:



13 pts

8 reb

5/10 FG

3/6 3PT

2 ast



Huge lift for the Illini on the road — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) February 8, 2026

Mirk with some tough buckets

DAVID MIRKOVIC — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) February 8, 2026

David freaking Mirkovic. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 8, 2026

Ice

Tough way to foul out

This was called a foul on Tomislav Ivisic. Be fouled out on this play. pic.twitter.com/fczqAq6SLj — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) February 8, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic fouls out for breathing on Jeremy Fears — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) February 8, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic fouls out on what looked like a highly questionable call on Jeremy Fears. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 8, 2026

An off game for the freshman

Projected Top 5 NBA Draft Pick Keaton Wagler was LOCKED UP vs Michigan State’s Defense 🔒



2/16 FG

2/8 3PT

3 Turnovers

-6 +/-

85-82 L



Keaton Wagler



Fears put on a show

Jeremy Fears Jr. got the best of Keaton Wagler tonight 👀



Fears:

• 26 PTS

• 15 ASTs

• 2 TOs



Wagler:

• 16 PTS

• 2/16 FG

• 2/8 3PT

• 3 TOs



Love him or hate him, you still watched. pic.twitter.com/3pEIxshIZu — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 8, 2026

JEREMY FEARS JR



THE FLOOR GENERAL



Say what you want about Jeremy Fears Jr. but I promise you nobody wants to win more than he does — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 8, 2026

On to the next

It was bound to happen. Can’t win every game.



Winning on the road in the Big Ten is tough.



On to the next one. #Illini — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) February 8, 2026

You shoot 37% for the game. 28% from 3. Best player shoots 2-16. Sparty playing for their basketball lives after 2 straight losses. Game gets to OT. Lose by 3. Just chalk this one up as one of those nights, guys.



Losing sucks, but not bothered by this outcome. #Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) February 8, 2026

If we had to lose, I’d rather it be now than in five weeks . #Illini



I can’t see Wagler having a game as tough as tonight, shot 38% as a team, gave up at least 22 fast break points and we still almost pulled it out — Reece (@WrightRealtor1) February 8, 2026

Get it back in March fellas #ILLINI — Isaiah Martinez (@Imar165) February 8, 2026

Every game from here the rest of the way is winnable. #Illini could finish 18-2 and I think everyone would be THRILLED with that. 😁 — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) February 8, 2026

