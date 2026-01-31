How to Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 5 Nebraska: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

It doesn't get much better than a top-10 clash between Big Ten clubs in a potential revenge game, and that's what we'll have on our hands when No. 9 Illinois (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) meets No. 5 Nebraska (20-1, 9-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday (3 p.m. CT, FS1).

The Illini are aiming for 11 wins in a row, the Cornhuskers can keep it a clean sweep this season on their home floor, Keaton Wagler is on a mega-heater, Brad Underwood is throwing out callbacks to Tom Izzo's mom in his one-man open-mic session and ... oh, and did we mention the killer basketball game we can expect between top-10 college basketball teams?

A major development in this one will be the health (and therefore the availability) of Huskers big man Reink Mast and forward Braden Frager, but given the injury absence of Kylan Boswell on the other side, neither club should feel all that comfortable with a numbers advantage. Illinois' defense has solidified since Nebraska's 83-80 win in Champaign on Dec. 13 – and the Illini haven't lost a game since. But Fred Hoiberg is a helluva game coach, and he'll surely tinker to create some problems that will force Underwood to sweat in solving.

Here’s more information on perhaps the most important Big Ten matchup of the season to date:

How to watch No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers

#Illini will face Nebraska on Sunday -- nearly two months after Illinois lost to them 83-80



"That was eye opening. They whipped us."



Since that loss, Illinois' defense has improved, moving up nearly a dozen spots on KenPom



Underwood and players credited a hard week of practice… pic.twitter.com/p3aILhQfpf — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) January 30, 2026

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1)

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1) What: Big Ten matchup

Big Ten matchup When: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. CT Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska TV/streaming: FS1

FS1 Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); ; Last week: Illinois played only one game over the past week, a scuffling 75-66 win over Washington in Champaign that kept the win streak alive but have the Illini coasting into Lincoln. Neither is Nebraska at its best, having lost at Michigan 75-72 – though the undermanned Huskers put up quite a fight on the road against arguably the Big Ten's top team.

Illinois played only one game over the past week, a scuffling 75-66 win over Washington in Champaign that kept the win streak alive but have the Illini coasting into Lincoln. Neither is Nebraska at its best, having lost at Michigan 75-72 – though the undermanned Huskers put up quite a fight on the road against arguably the Big Ten's top team. Series history: The Illini hold a 23-10 lead in the all-time series, but the Cornhuskers have won back-to-back games – including the buzzer beater in Champaign in December – to put together their first-ever streak against Illinois.

NEBRASKA GETS A BIG WIN OVER No. 13 ILLINOIS 🔥 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/USSHAicuFC — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 13, 2025

What to know about Nebraska

With or without Mast and Frager in Nebraska's lineup, Illinois will have its hands full with the Huskers' actions, particularly as they pertain to Pryce Sandfort – whether he is on or off the ball. The Illini lost shooters and were back-cut to death in the first meeting with NU, mostly due to poor communication.

The encouraging news for Illinois is that Nebraska shot out of its mind in that game: 46.2 percent on threes and 51.6 percent overall. Even without correcting for the improvements in the Illini D since that low point, the Huskers' perimeter shooters would be hard-pressed to turn the heat up that high again. For more on the matchup, check out Illinois on SI's (second) First Look at Nebraska .