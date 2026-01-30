Illinois' Ben Humrichous Can Now Defend Everyone – Even Tom Izzo's 99-Year-Old Mom

Tom Izzo’s mom must be a player. Here in late January, we now have not one but two of the premier coaches in college basketball going out on a limb to note that Mrs. Dorothy Izzo would be handing out buckets to current high-major hoopers.

Just more than a week after Izzo himself (half-jokingly?) told his Spartans player Kur Teng that he couldn’t guard Izzo’s mother, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said the 2024-25 version of Ben Humrichous would let the 99-year-old Izzo matriarch go off for 20 points.

"We're all flying back to East Lansing and [Kur Teng] is flying to Appleton. Check USA Today tomorrow him and my mom will be going at it in a nursing home gym..."



Tom Izzo on telling Kur Teng he couldn't guard his mother during MSU's game at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/WAoMTjJxY8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2026

Unfortunately for Mrs. Izzo, it’s now 2026 – meaning, Humrichous, who has recently elevated his defense to unforeseen heights, would be putting on the clamps in that theoretical, must-see-TV matchup.

Brad Underwood has jokes (and praise) for Ben Humrichous

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“Never makes a scouting report mistake – very seldom,” Underwood said of Humrichous in the aftermath of the Washington game. "And, you realize, we had him guarding [Zoom] Diallo, their point guard.

“To be very honest, last year, I’m not sure Ben could guard a dead man. Probably would give up 20 to Izzo’s mom last year. This year, he’s guarding everybody – and just doesn’t make mistakes. … Ben’s phenomenal, and he does everything he’s supposed to do. And talks, communicates, accepted his role. And then, I’ve said it for two years, he’s a really, really good shooter.”

"He probably would give up 20 to Izzo’s mom last year.”@IlliniMBB HC Brad Underwood touches on the growth he’s seen from senior Ben Humrichous. pic.twitter.com/MLPOOVYlP7 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 30, 2026

The 6-foot-9 Humrichous played 28 minutes off the bench in Illinois’ 75-66 victory over Washington, notching 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from deep while snagging three boards (two offensive) and registering one steal.

Sure, his hot shooting was a welcome sight, but it was Humrichous’ defense and timely boards that truly influenced the contest. And Thursday night wasn’t an anomaly – it was purely reflective of his entire campaign.

The Illini may not have another defender who can guard so many positions (and at such a high level). Humirchous’ ability to close out on shooters, force them to put the ball on the floor and then still keep them in front was on no one's BINGO card coming into the season.

In fact, it has been the difference-maker in Illinois’ defense this year. Humrichous’ knack for showing as a help defender and then successfully executing long close-outs has been a secret ingredient in the Illini’s recipe for elite two-point defense. (The main, not-so-secret-ingredient is Zvonimir Ivisic .)

Humrichous anticipates at a high level, he’s more agile than he was a year ago – and yet also stronger. A low-mistake defender with the ability to guard positions 1 through 4 and make a mark on the offensive glass? Yeah, Humrichous is something close to a dream role player for any head coach.

And yet neither of those are his marquee skills. Humrichous was recruited as an oversized long-distance marksman. (He's currently connecting on 35.3 percent of his attempts while hitting 1.4 per game.)

Ben Humrichous hit some B1G three-pointers down the stretch to help @IlliniMBB secure its’ 🔟th consecutive W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7iLCJrgieH — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 30, 2026