Illinois' Ben Humrichous Can Now Defend Everyone – Even Tom Izzo's 99-Year-Old Mom
Tom Izzo’s mom must be a player. Here in late January, we now have not one but two of the premier coaches in college basketball going out on a limb to note that Mrs. Dorothy Izzo would be handing out buckets to current high-major hoopers.
Just more than a week after Izzo himself (half-jokingly?) told his Spartans player Kur Teng that he couldn’t guard Izzo’s mother, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said the 2024-25 version of Ben Humrichous would let the 99-year-old Izzo matriarch go off for 20 points.
Unfortunately for Mrs. Izzo, it’s now 2026 – meaning, Humrichous, who has recently elevated his defense to unforeseen heights, would be putting on the clamps in that theoretical, must-see-TV matchup.
Brad Underwood has jokes (and praise) for Ben Humrichous
“Never makes a scouting report mistake – very seldom,” Underwood said of Humrichous in the aftermath of the Washington game. "And, you realize, we had him guarding [Zoom] Diallo, their point guard.
“To be very honest, last year, I’m not sure Ben could guard a dead man. Probably would give up 20 to Izzo’s mom last year. This year, he’s guarding everybody – and just doesn’t make mistakes. … Ben’s phenomenal, and he does everything he’s supposed to do. And talks, communicates, accepted his role. And then, I’ve said it for two years, he’s a really, really good shooter.”
The 6-foot-9 Humrichous played 28 minutes off the bench in Illinois’ 75-66 victory over Washington, notching 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from deep while snagging three boards (two offensive) and registering one steal.
Sure, his hot shooting was a welcome sight, but it was Humrichous’ defense and timely boards that truly influenced the contest. And Thursday night wasn’t an anomaly – it was purely reflective of his entire campaign.
The Illini may not have another defender who can guard so many positions (and at such a high level). Humirchous’ ability to close out on shooters, force them to put the ball on the floor and then still keep them in front was on no one's BINGO card coming into the season.
In fact, it has been the difference-maker in Illinois’ defense this year. Humrichous’ knack for showing as a help defender and then successfully executing long close-outs has been a secret ingredient in the Illini’s recipe for elite two-point defense. (The main, not-so-secret-ingredient is Zvonimir Ivisic.)
Humrichous anticipates at a high level, he’s more agile than he was a year ago – and yet also stronger. A low-mistake defender with the ability to guard positions 1 through 4 and make a mark on the offensive glass? Yeah, Humrichous is something close to a dream role player for any head coach.
And yet neither of those are his marquee skills. Humrichous was recruited as an oversized long-distance marksman. (He's currently connecting on 35.3 percent of his attempts while hitting 1.4 per game.)
Humrichous and fellow sniper Jake Davis continue to star in their roles, serving as the integral, often-underappreciated rotational players who make a Big Ten championship possible and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament more than a pipe dream for this Illini squad.
