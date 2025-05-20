Illinois Basketball Rising in 2026 NCAA Bracketology by ESPN's Joe Lunardi
It may be only mid-May, but college basketball never sleeps.
Despite the NCAA Tournament being 10 months out, ESPN’s star bracketologist Joe Lunardi is already placing his predictions – and Illinois is in.
After slotting the Illini as a seven seed in his inaugural edition of 2026 Bracketology back in late April, Lunardi has boosted coach Brad Underwood’s club to a No. 5 seed in his updated projections.
And the key reason behind that jump?
Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic.
In the 20 odd days that have passed since Lunardi’s first Bracketology, the Illini have made three additions – but none more notable than Stojakovic.
Bringing back graduate forward Ben Humrichous is a difference-maker, and grabbing incoming freshman Blake Fagbemi – who officially signed on Monday – bolstered the backcourt rotation, but Stojakovic is a true game-changer.
Stojakovic, who averaged 17.9 points per game last season as a Cal sophomore, is a proven go-to offensive threat at the highest Division I levels.
Between Stojakovic, Humrichous and Fagbemi, it appears Lunardi has seen enough for Illinois to rise two seed lines and earn a first-round matchup against 12th-seeded Liberty in the East Region.
Of course, all the usual caveats apply: Any preseason ranking is of the now-proverbial “way-too-early” variety, making a 2026 NCAA Tournament projection mere (slightly educated) guesswork.
But it’s noteworthy to see the Illini earning the respect of college basketball experts across the country after pulling together quite the roster overhaul in the offseason.
Big Ten teams in Lunardi’s Bracketology:
Maryland (No. 10 seed)
Oregon (No. 9 seed)
Iowa (No. 8 seed)
Wisconsin (No. 6 seed)
USC (No. 5 seed)
Illinois (No. 5 seed)
Ohio State (No. 4 seed)
UCLA (No. 4 seed)
Michigan State (No. 4 seed)
Michigan (No. 2 seed)
Purdue (No. 1 seed)