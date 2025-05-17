Top Three NBA Landing Spots for Illinois Forward Will Riley
As a freshman at Illinois, forward Will Riley, who reclassified up from the Class of 2025, started off his career with a bang, pouring in 31 points in his first collegiate game, shattering the Illini freshman debut scoring record.
Fast forward six months, Riley’s name is in the upcoming NBA Draft after he finished up his lone season at the college level as the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year, putting up averages of 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Most importantly, Riley showcased his full package by the end of the season. Shooting, slashing, cutting, playmaking – you name it, he did it.
While his body (listed at 6-foot-8, 185 pounds) may need some work, he’s proven his willingness to put the time in. Nonetheless, Riley is widely viewed as a long-term NBA project and is pegged to be selected in the mid-to-late first round.
A high-ceiling player, Riley needs the time and resources to develop his game, and here are three teams that have both of those in spades:
San Antonio Spurs
De’Aaron Fox, Chris Paul, and Victor Wembanyama headline the Spurs roster, but the wing rotation is loaded too: Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, among others. Stephon Castle and Harrison Barnes even hover in spots Riley may fill.
With no clear (immediate) path to a rotational role, Riley can focus on developing his game, and few organizations better round out players ’ games than the Spurs. In time, Riley has the tools to overtake each of the aforementioned players in the depth chart and serve as San Antonio’s wing of the future.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The West’s No. 1 seed this season, the Thunder are absolutely loaded up-and-down the roster.
Not only would Riley have the opportunity to learn from one of the craftiest players the game has ever seen in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Riley could absorb parts of Jalen Williams’ game, and even defensive-minded wings Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso.
Similar to the San Antonio situation, Riley would have the resource he covets most: time. Soaking up knowledge from arguably the league’s best squad, while honing his individual skill set, could unlock Riley’s fullest potential, giving the Thunder yet another enviable, young weapon on the roster.
Miami Heat
Taking Riley’s talents to South Beach would offer a different opportunity than San Antonio or Oklahoma City. Even in Miami, it’s unlikely Riley would be an instant contributor, but his path to minutes is less murky. Riley’s main competition for rotational tick would be Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, and Pelle Larsson.
Not only would it be Riley’s best chance at seeing real NBA action – an invaluable learning experience – but he’d also be trained by the only skill-development crew that can be mentioned in the same breath as San Antonio’s.