Illinois Adds to Grueling Non-Conference Schedule With Top Big 12 Program
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has become known for putting together grueling non-conference schedules for his teams, and over the years, the Illini have arguably reaped the benefits. And with a talent-laden 2025-26 roster and more practical experience than he had last season, Underwood appears to have every reason to double down on his scheduling method.
After adding UConn to a slate that already consisted of Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri, the Illini have reportedly found their next mountain to climb: Texas Tech.
As reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the home-and-home series between the Illini and Red Raiders will tip off Nov. 11 in Champaign, with the return contest in Lubbock set for 2026.
Top competition scheduled by Underwood in November and December have prepared Illinois not only for the annual grind of Big Ten play but have also ensured that the Illini are battle-tested against a variety of basketball styles come March.
Most importantly, a tough schedule has helped Illinois earn the respect of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. Last season, the Illini were the only team listed as a No. 6 seed or better that had 21 or fewer wins heading into the tournament – a testament to their strength of schedule.
The downside of a brutal non-conference slate, of course, is the potential for defeat – and the pitfalls that come with it. Losses, like anything in life, are best in moderation. A few stumbles – especially well-timed losses – serve as learning lessons and reality checks. But too many over a short period of time can beat a team down and cause irreplaceable damage to a club’s confidence.
Texas Tech should help put that theory to the test. The Red Raiders return reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, an uber-efficient, high-scoring forward (18.2 points per game last season), alongside talented guard Christian Anderson. Coach Grant McCasland rounded out most of his remaining rotation with transfers, headlined by key additions Josiah Moseley (Villanova) and LeJuan Watts (Washington State).