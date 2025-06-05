Illini now

Illinois Adds to Grueling Non-Conference Schedule With Top Big 12 Program

The Illini set up a home-and-home series with Texas Tech – an expected top-15 team heading into next season

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has become known for putting together grueling non-conference schedules for his teams, and over the years, the Illini have arguably reaped the benefits. And with a talent-laden 2025-26 roster and more practical experience than he had last season, Underwood appears to have every reason to double down on his scheduling method.

After adding UConn to a slate that already consisted of Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri, the Illini have reportedly found their next mountain to climb: Texas Tech.

As reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the home-and-home series between the Illini and Red Raiders will tip off Nov. 11 in Champaign, with the return contest in Lubbock set for 2026.

Top competition scheduled by Underwood in November and December have prepared Illinois not only for the annual grind of Big Ten play but have also ensured that the Illini are battle-tested against a variety of basketball styles come March.

Most importantly, a tough schedule has helped Illinois earn the respect of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. Last season, the Illini were the only team listed as a No. 6 seed or better that had 21 or fewer wins heading into the tournament – a testament to their strength of schedule.

The downside of a brutal non-conference slate, of course, is the potential for defeat – and the pitfalls that come with it. Losses, like anything in life, are best in moderation. A few stumbles – especially well-timed losses – serve as learning lessons and reality checks. But too many over a short period of time can beat a team down and cause irreplaceable damage to a club’s confidence.

Texas Tech should help put that theory to the test. The Red Raiders return reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin, an uber-efficient, high-scoring forward (18.2 points per game last season), alongside talented guard Christian Anderson. Coach Grant McCasland rounded out most of his remaining rotation with transfers, headlined by key additions Josiah Moseley (Villanova) and LeJuan Watts (Washington State).

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball Projected as Top-10 Team for 2025-26 by a Key Metric

Illinois Respected in Andy Katz's Power 37, But Still Trails Conference Foes

Top Five Big Ten Returners for 2025-26: Braden Smith, Tomislav Ivisic and More

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball