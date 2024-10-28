Illini Featured in Andy Katz's 10 Non-Conference Matchups to Watch
With the NCAA men’s basketball 2024-25 season set to get underway next Monday, CBS college basketball insider Andy Katz released a list of his 10 must-see non-conference matchups.
Illinois, playing a stacked non-conference schedule, had one game that made the cut:
Illinois vs. Duke
On Feb. 22, the Illini will head to the Big Apple to take on the Blue Devils in Madison Square Garden. Illinois' rivalry with Duke isn't exactly storied, but it has been competitive (the Blue Devils lead the all-time series 5-3) and, during the years of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, pretty steady. In the teams' most recent meeting, in 2020-21, Illinois topped No. 10 Duke, 83-68, in Durham, North Carolina.
The current Blue Devils are led by No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and fellow freshman phenom Kon Knueppel, along with returners Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster. Duke enters the season ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and is currently situated as the favorite to win the always-competitive ACC.
As for Brad Underwood and Illinois, they’re coming off an Elite Eight appearance but turned over almost the entire roster, which now features 10 newcomers. In the Big Ten’s preseason poll, the Illini landed at No. 4.
Usually, teams don’t play non-conference games anytime after the new year, but college basketball fans will be treated to a late-season sort-of-old-school ACC-Big Ten showdown. It will serve as an opportunity for both teams to add to their resumes leading up to Selection Sunday.
Illinois, among many programs, tips off its regular-season slate next Monday when it welcomes Eastern Illinois to Champaign.