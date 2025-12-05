How Ty Rodgers Can Help This Illinois Basketball Team Right Now

The timeline on Ty Rodgers’ return from injury and back to the court for Illinois remains largely unknown. Illini coach Brad Underwood still has yet to confirm whether Rodgers will return this year – although he did mention on his weekly radio show Monday that Rodgers has been doing some "light jogging" and "one-legged layups." Whether Illinois will get him back this season remains an open question. But his potential impact, should he return, is another story.

Rodgers’ on-court ability was on full display over two full seasons in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, so we know full well what he's capable of when healthy. And although he has offered leadership and peer-to-peer coaching since deciding to take a redshirt season a year ago, his value on the court is even greater – and could lift this Illini squad's ceiling significantly. Here are the specific abilities he brings to the mix:

Elite ability in the dunker spot

At this moment, Illinois does not have a player who thrives in the dunker spot. Athletic and strong, with excellent finishing ability, Rodgers has a near-ideal package for finishing plays in the role. He would give the Illini an outlet on drives to the rim and ensure they are actually able to capitalize on that ability to get downhill and draw multiple defenders.



Open threes are great, but considering Illinois’ inconsistency from long range, a few freebies around the rim on drop-offs would be a welcome sight – and Rodgers would give the Illini the means to make it happen.

TY RODGERS SLAM 🔥

pic.twitter.com/gsJmXDpZVz — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) February 5, 2024

Tempo-pushing ability

Players who can grab and go are invaluable, and it appears Illinois has them in spades. (No, we’re not talking about you, David Mirkovic .) But few are as proven in that role as Rodgers. With his 6-foot-6 frame, springiness and nose for the ball, he is a phenomenal defensive rebounder – especially for a guy Underwood had planned to play more at point guard before the injury. And between Rodgers' playmaking ability and solid open-floor speed, he’s a dynamic transition threat with the ball in his hands, able to manufacture a bucket on his own or drop a dime to a teammate.

Rim attacking and playmaking

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In the halfcourt, Rodgers is yet another option Illinois would have to get to the rim and collapse defenses. Aside from guard Mihailo Petrovic , there may not be a more willing passer in the backcourt than Rodgers. Plus, his cutting and diving off the ball are exactly what this offense is missing at the moment.

Another lockdown defender

Freshman Brandon Lee was excellent against UConn, bottling up Solo Ball in the second half after the smooth lefty went for 13 points in the first. Kylan Boswell is obviously well-established as a lockdown defender. Meanwhile, Rodgers boasts more defensive versatility than either of them, while also bringing that “dog” mentality and second-to-none effort. Throw him into the mix, and Illinois may very well have one of the best defensive backcourts in the country.

Three-point shooting?

Now, this may be a reach. Rodgers, who has attempted one three in 1,437 career minutes, isn’t known as a long-distance threat. But after last year's redshirt season, in which he supposedly focused heavily on his jumper, Rodgers could very well return with a respectable stroke.

The Illini don't need another perimeter bomber – and unless Rodgers morphed into Steph Curry over one summer, giving him the green light from outside would likely be counterproductive ot the offense. But if he were able to prove he now has range that must at least be respected, the rest of Rodgers’ game would be immediately amplified – as would Illinois’ already sky-high ceiling.