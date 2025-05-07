Illinois Ranks Among Power 5 Leaders in Returning Experience for 2025-26

Power 5 college basketball teams with the most projected returning minutes, per Torvik:



Purdue 69.7%

Arkansas 59.3%

Marquette 53.8%

Stanford 53.8%

Notre Dame 53.5%

SMU 50.8%

BYU 49.9%

Ohio State 49.8%

Northwestern 49.7%

VT 46.5%

Illinois 45.0%

UCLA/ISU 43.0%

MSU 41.7% pic.twitter.com/2885Rrsxif