Illini now

Illinois Basketball Makes a Move in On3's Updated Top 25

After adding Andrej Stojakovic, the Illini snuck into the top 15 and now trail just two other Big Ten teams

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) gestures during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) gestures during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois’ offseason has made waves. With coach Brad Underwood and his staff taking a recruiting approach centered around international prospects, the Illini have one of the most unique roster makeups in the country, and they will potentially enter next season with the most foreign-born players of any squad in college basketball.

But while the recruiting methods have shifted in the wake of NIL and the transfer portal, the expectations remain the same in Champaign. In the eight years since Underwood was hired at Illinois, he has rebuilt the program and ushered in a new era in which an NCAA Tournament appearance is considered the bare minimum.

Next season is no different. Although many rosters – including Illinois’ –  haven’t been fully rounded out, lineups and rotations are getting closer to their final product with each passing day, and the preseason rankings continue to roll in.

Illinois Basketball 2025-26 Projected Lineup and Rotation: Live Roster Tracker

In On3 Sports’ latest Way Too Early Top 25, the Illini were slotted at No. 15 in the country. Illinois earned its top-15 spot with a roster headlined by its “key returns” in Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisic and Ty Rodgers, and “key additions” in Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Mihailo Petrovic and Andrej Stojakovic.

On3 slots the Illini after a pair of Big Ten rivals in Purdue (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 8). Although there will undoubtedly be movement in preseason rankings ahead of next season’s tip-off, Illinois gets just one head-to-head opportunity against each of those conference opponents. The dates have yet to be finalized, but the Illini will take on the Wolverines – and ex-Illini Morez Johnson Jr. – at home, and they will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, for a matchup with the Boilermakers.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball Won't Complete Reunion With Former Guard

Illinois Basketball Bows Out of Recruitment for Top International Target

Is Incoming Freshman Brandon Lee a Hidden X-Factor for Illinois Next Season?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball