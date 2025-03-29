Illinois Basketball Wing Tre White Enters the Transfer Portal
On Saturday morning, Illinois junior guard Tre White entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
In the six days since Illinois fell 84-75 to Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, three Illini have entered the transfer portal, including White and forwards Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth.
White started 31 games for Illinois, putting up averages of 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point range.
An athletic wing with size, White specialized as a slasher for the Illini. Although he connected on 23 threes, White did much of his work going downhill and attacking the rim, which helped space the floor for Illinois’ shooter-heavy offense.
White had a somewhat up-and-down season for the Illini, including a seven-game stretch early in the season in which he averaged 16.1 points. But the offense (and minutes) dried up during a six-game period midway through the season when White averaged 5.5 points and was battling illness. He slowly regained his footing and, in a five-game stretch over the final third of the season, averaged 18.2 points and was arguably Illinois' most effective player.
White began his college career at USC before transferring to Louisville for his sophomore year, then ultimately moving to Champaign this past offseason. Having suited up for a new program each year, White appears poised to continue that trend to play out his final year of eligibility.