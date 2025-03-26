Illinois Basketball In Contact With High-Level Shooter in The Transfer Portal
After getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his staff have wasted no time looking ahead, and in fact have already begun reaching out to potential transfer portal targets.
With his Illini knocking down just 31.3 percent from long distance as a team this season, Underwood has turned to the portal with one thing in mind: Shooting.
And it seems Illinois appears to be high on Valparaiso transfer guard All Wright’s ability to do just that. While Wright certainly brings more than shooting to the table, the freshman guard – who was named the Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of The Year – was a dead-eye from beyond the arc, connecting on 38.3 percent of his triples, and hitting 2.0 per game.
In his first year of collegiate basketball, Wright poured in 15.5 points per game, grabbed 2.2 boards per contest, and dished out 2.4 assists per game.
With the likely departure of Kasparas Jakucionis, and potentially Will Riley and even Tomislav Ivisic, the Illini may be in-line to lose all three of their top scorers, and Underwood seems to view Wright as a possible option to fill that void.
Nonetheless, to obtain the talents of Wright, Illinois would have to beat out a heavy mix of programs, as 20 other reported schools have reached out to the 6-foot-3 guard, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.