Who is Illinois Basketball's 'X-Factor' in the NCAA Tournament?
With a Final Four trip to San Antonio in mind, sixth-seeded Illinois (21-12) first must get through 11th-seeded Xavier (22-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday (8:45 p.m. CT, CBS) in Milwaukee.
Taking down the Musketeers, and subsequently ensuring that they're the sole squad left standing from the Midwest region, the Illini will absolutely need a team effort on both ends of the court. But based on both the numbers and careful observation, they will also have to rely on a series of inspired performances from one player – someone we’ll call the Illini's “X-Factor."
It's not Kasparas Jakucionis. Nor is it Tomislav Ivisic.
Will Riley, you may have guessed?
Wrong again.
It’s swingman and super glue guy Tre White.
Yes, the performance, decision-making and clutch timing of the first-year trio of Jakucionis, Ivisic and Riley will be as important as ever, but it is White who figures to be the ultimate decider of Illinois’ March Madness fate.
Through 33 games, it has become abundantly clear that where White goes, the Illini follow.
Consider: In games in which White has attempted at least five shots and shot over 50 percent from the field, Illinois is 14-1.
If that figure were a smaller sample size or slightly less lopsided, it could be chalked up to chance or correlation rather than causation. But the Illini have undeniably been at their best when White has been both aggressive and efficient.
Does that mean Illinois can’t win unless White is firing on all cylinders?
Of course not. But it does mean the Illini are all but guaranteed to land in the right side of the win-loss column when White gets it going.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood must put White in positions to score, and the 6-foot-7 wing needs to attack early and, preferably, get to the line – which always seems to kick-start his game on both ends.
Finding ways to get White open looks from deep should also be prioritized by Jakucionis, Ivisic and fellow distributor Kylan Boswell, because when White knocks down multiple triples, the Illini are undefeated – including a four-game stretch in which Illinois beat Iowa, Michigan, Purdue and Iowa again while playing some of its best basketball of the season.
White, averaging 16.5 points per game over his past six outings, is peaking exactly when the Illini need him, and now it’s time to carry that momentum onto the biggest stage of his career.