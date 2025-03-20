How to Watch Illinois vs. Xavier in NCAA Tournament First Round
How to Watch
Illinois (21-12) vs. Xavier (22-11)
Day and time: Friday (March 21) at 8:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports | CBS App
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Xavier all time: Xavier leads the series 2-1
Streak: Xavier has won two in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Xavier 83, Illinois 74 (Nov. 21, 2018, Maui, Hawaii)
Probable Illinois starters:
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 39.1
An excellent three-point shooting squad, Xavier connects on 39.1 percent of its triples and has three players who knock down at least one per game – led by Ryan Conwell’s 3.1 per contest.
The Illini, having allowed their two most recent opponents to hit 11 threes each, on an uber-efficient rate of 45.8 percent or higher, must return to early-season form and clamp down on the perimeter. Not until the 20th game of its season did Illinois allow an opponent to surpass the 40 percent mark from long range. Since then, the Illini have allowed eight teams to connect at that rate. Which defensive team shows up on Friday may ultimately determine Illinois’ fate.
Quick tips
1. Xavier has had a token rebounding advantage over its opponents (plus-1.4 margin), while Illinois – especially with a healthy Morez Johnson Jr. – has consistently been the best rebounding squad in the country. Currently, the Illini rank No. 6 in Division I with a plus-8.8 rebounding margin.
2. Led by the dynamic duo of Zach Freemantle (17.3 points per game) and Ryan Conwell (16.8), the Musketeers have one of the best inside-outside combos in the Big East. Expect Illinois coach Brad Underwood to drape defensive stopper Kylan Boswell all over Conwell and turn to Tomislav Ivisic and Johnson to take turns battling Freemantle.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After having its four-game winning streak snapped, Illinois is seeking to prove that its last outing – an 88-65 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament – was a blip on the radar, a slip-up that serves as extra motivation heading into March Madness.
Meanwhile, Xavier, sneaking into the Big Dance as one of the “Final Four," just escaped with an 86-80 win over Texas to earn the 11 seed in the Midwest Region, and ultimately a matchup with Illinois.
With the Illini finally healthy and enjoying a full week of rest and prep time, they appear well-positioned to put together one of their best performances of the season. Although the Musketeers have the tools to shoot their way to a mild 11-over-6 upset, they don’t have the size or athleticism to keep Illinois off the glass or slow down its high-octane offense. Expect the Illini to put up points in bunches, and to dominate the boards, while keeping the Musketeers at bay throughout.