Illinois' Brad Underwood Reflects on Likely Farewell of Iowa's Payton Sandfort
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort has come a long way since averaging 5.0 points per game as a freshman.
How far, exactly?
From a skinny first-year reserve to a top NCAA marksman and wing scorer. From Waukee, Iowa – a small exurb of Des Moines – to Indianapolis and one of the biggest stages in basketball, the Big Ten Tournament.
And according to an observer who has been there to view it all (at least from afar), Sandfort had become every opposing squad's No. 1 priority.
“He’s what it’s all about,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood after the Illini's 106-94 second-round win over the Hawkeyes on Thursday. “You know, he’s been there four years. He’s grown through the process. Now, he’s at the top of the scouting report.”
Sandfort scuffled through injuries (shoulder and leg) this season. He did all he could to carry the mediocre Hawkeyes (17-16) on his aching frame. He even received death threats. Yet Sandfort still managed to put together an excellent season, scoring 16.7 points and grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game.
And although Iowa likely saw its season come to an end Thursday, Sandfort can rest easy knowing he didn't hold back an ounce of effort. If ever a player has been in the zone, Sandfort practically set up shop there against Illinois, tying his season high with 30 points and setting another with eight threes. Even after picking up his dribble and with Illini defensive ace Kylan Boswell on the case, Sandfort was simply locked in:
Upon checking out for what was likely to be his last time in a Hawkeyes uniform, Sandfort couldn't hold off the emotions. He broke down, embracing seemingly everyone on the Iowa sideline (save for coach Fran McCaffery, who by then had been ejected).
“I love seeing the tears,” said Underwood. “That’s when you’re invested. That’s when you believe in your staff and your program, and you love your university. And I told him, 'Unbelievable job.'"
"Love competing against him. He made us better. Helluva career, helluva career.”