Illinois Basketball Receives Commitment From In-State High School Champion
Brayden Fagbemi has already accomplished more on the floor of the State Farm Center than any current University of Illinois player.
And now he is one of them.
On Wednesday, Fagbemi – a 6-foot senior point guard from 2026 4A IHSA state champ Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) – announced on his X social media platform that he had committed to the Illini.
Fagbemi previously had been committed to Division II Truman State, but he recently reopened his recruitment after a coaching change. It isn't clear whether he was offered a scholarship by the Illini or will join the program as a walk-on, but Fagbemi is unquestionably the kind of player who will add value to the mix.
Fagbemi averaged 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Benet as a senior, and contributed 14 points and six assists in the Redwings' state finals win at Champaign's State Farm Center last March.
Although he'll be a tad undersized against Big Ten competition, Fagbemi is a high-IQ, sharp-shooting point guard from an excellent high school program – a worthy addition to the Illini roster.