Illini now

Illinois Basketball Receives Commitment From In-State High School Champion

Brayden Fagbemi, a 6-foot point guard from 2026 4A IHSA state champ Benet Academy, has committed to Illinois

Jason Langendorf

Benet's Brayden Fagbemi drives to the basket for two points in the Redwings' 56-47 semifinal win over Joliet West Friday afternoon. Ben Fagbemi
Benet's Brayden Fagbemi drives to the basket for two points in the Redwings' 56-47 semifinal win over Joliet West Friday afternoon. Ben Fagbemi / Erich Murphy/Daily Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Brayden Fagbemi has already accomplished more on the floor of the State Farm Center than any current University of Illinois player.

And now he is one of them.

On Wednesday, Fagbemi – a 6-foot senior point guard from 2026 4A IHSA state champ Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) – announced on his X social media platform that he had committed to the Illini.

Fagbemi previously had been committed to Division II Truman State, but he recently reopened his recruitment after a coaching change. It isn't clear whether he was offered a scholarship by the Illini or will join the program as a walk-on, but Fagbemi is unquestionably the kind of player who will add value to the mix.

Fagbemi averaged 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Benet as a senior, and contributed 14 points and six assists in the Redwings' state finals win at Champaign's State Farm Center last March.

Although he'll be a tad undersized against Big Ten competition, Fagbemi is a high-IQ, sharp-shooting point guard from an excellent high school program – a worthy addition to the Illini roster.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Is Incoming Freshman Brandon Lee a Hidden X-Factor for Illinois Next Season?

Illinois Basketball Bows Out of Recruitment for Top International Target

Illinois Basketball: Which Current and Former Illini Got NBA Draft Combine Invites?

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball