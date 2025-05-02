Illini now

Illinois Basketball Bows Out of Recruitment for Top International Target

The Illini are no longer in the running for Dame Sarr after reeling in transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic, according to On3's Joe Tipton

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is shown during the second half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kentucky beat Illinois 84-75.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is shown during the second half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kentucky beat Illinois 84-75. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No good deed goes unpunished.

Although landing Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic was a very good deed, indeed, from the perspective of the Illinois basketball program, it didn't come without a cost.

On Friday, On3 recruiting expert Joe Tipton announced that the Illini are “no longer involved” in the recruitment of top international target Dame Sarr. Whether it was Illinois' decision, Sarr backed away or it was a mutual agreement, one or both parties deemed the Illini and Sarr less than compatible after the addition of Stojakovic.

Sarr, an athletic 6-foot-7 Italian wing, likely would have been forced to play an off-the-bench role for the Illini had he decided to spend his freshman season in Champaign. Although he has NBA aspirations, Sarr appears set on taking the college route after choosing not to opt into this year's upcoming draft.

According to Tipton, the two frontrunners to land Sarr are now Kansas and Oregon – both teams for which Sarr would have a realistic path to earning a starting spot by the time next season tips off.

Now the Illini must turn their attention to padding their rotation, ideally with a sharpshooting guard or wing off the bench, some extra muscle in the interior and/or a high-level defender on the perimeter.

Regardless, Underwood and his staff aren’t done building yet. But from the sounds of it, Sarr won't be part of those plans.

