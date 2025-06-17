Illinois Basketball In Contact With Two More Class of 2027 Targets
After Illinois contacted a trio of 2027 prospects on Sunday – which marked the first day college basketball programs could officially reach out to rising juniors – the Illini stayed active, getting in touch with another pair of class of 2027 recruits.
The first target – 6-foot-5 shooting guard Joshua Rivera – marks a return to a high school program that has become a stomping ground for the Illini coaching staff: Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Illinois offered 2026 prospect Jasiah Jervis – an Archbishop Stepinac attendee himself – back in March. It's also the same institution where former Illini Alan Griffin, a class of 2018 recruit, spent his high school days.
Rivera, Illinois’ current target, remains unranked by 247 Sports, but he holds a total of seven offers thus far, including one from the Illini’s Big Ten in-state rival: Northwestern.
Illinois' other latest target, Darius Wabbington, is a 6-foot-11 Arizona native tabbed as the nation's 17th-best overall recruit and third-ranked center. Wabbington has a handful of offers, headlined by Arizona, Purdue and Villanova.
Although Illinois has yet to extend an offer to either Rivera or Wabbington, both prospects have clearly piqued the interest of Underwood and his staff, and may be in line to receive an offer in the coming weeks or months.