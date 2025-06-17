Illini now

Illinois Basketball In Contact With Two More Class of 2027 Targets

The Illini have reached out to Josh Rivera, a New York shooting guard, and Darius Wabbington, a highly regarded big man

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
After Illinois contacted a trio of 2027 prospects on Sunday – which marked the first day college basketball programs could officially reach out to rising juniors – the Illini stayed active, getting in touch with another pair of class of 2027 recruits.

The first target – 6-foot-5 shooting guard Joshua Rivera – marks a return to a high school program that has become a stomping ground for the Illini coaching staff: Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Illinois offered 2026 prospect Jasiah Jervis – an Archbishop Stepinac attendee himself – back in March. It's also the same institution where former Illini Alan Griffin, a class of 2018 recruit, spent his high school days.

Rivera, Illinois’ current target, remains unranked by 247 Sports, but he holds a total of seven offers thus far, including one from the Illini’s Big Ten in-state rival: Northwestern.

Illinois' other latest target, Darius Wabbington, is a 6-foot-11 Arizona native tabbed as the nation's 17th-best overall recruit and third-ranked center. Wabbington has a handful of offers, headlined by Arizona, Purdue and Villanova.

Although Illinois has yet to extend an offer to either Rivera or Wabbington, both prospects have clearly piqued the interest of Underwood and his staff, and may be in line to receive an offer in the coming weeks or months.

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

