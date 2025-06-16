Illinois Swingman Ty Rodgers Injured: How it Affects Him and the Illini
Sometimes life isn't fair.
Ty Rodgers, perhaps the most beloved current figure around the Illinois basketball team and a player whose return in 2025-26 from a redshirt season was being eagerly anticipated by Illini Nation, suffered a knee injury that will require surgery and sideline him for a significant stretch.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood broke the news at his media availability session Monday, sharing some – if not all – of the details related to Rodgers' situation.
"Ty Rogers got hurt last week in a pickup game at home," Underwood said. "He will be out indefinitely. We'll have to have some surgery to do some repairs, and we'll know more as that process goes on, but he's right now still in Michigan and going through some of that."
No specifics were given on the exact nature of the injury or Rodgers' recovery timetable, but the need for surgery and Underwood's assessment would seem to suggest an absence of months, not just weeks.
"It's an injury that will require some time away," Underwood said.
Rodgers, a 6-foot-6 swingman from Saginaw, Michigan, was an impact player in his first two seasons in Champaign (4.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game). As one of the sole returners from Illinois' 2023-24 Elite Eight squad last season, he surprised by redshirting just before the season opener.
Although the exact rationale for the decision was never publicly revealed, Rodgers likely saw the writing on the wall if it wasn't spoken directly to him by Underwood: With several high-profile recruits and transfers joining the Illini for 2024-25 – all of whose shooting profiles fit Underwood's preferred playing style better than that of Rodgers (no three-pointers made in 71 career games at Illinois) – Rodgers wasn't likely to earn the kind of playing time he expected (and arguably deserved) as an active roster member last season.
As a redshirt, he provided impressive leadership and positivity on the bench and, from all reports, on the practice floor and in the locker room. Stuck in a difficult and likely uncomfortably situation, Rodgers showed maturity, patience and grace. As tough a break as the injury is – and they don't get much tougher – Underwood knows, no matter the recovery outcome, that he can expect more of the same from Rodgers this season.
"Ty's a voice that, even last year in his redshirt year, was very dominant," he said. "That will be back on the [sideline] with us. You know, just we'll see what the process [is and] where it takes us."
As for another redshirt for Rodgers (this time injury-related) or adding another player to bolster Illinois' roster, the future is unclear. Underwood said the Illini are open to the idea of bringing aboard more talent, but he won't force the issue.
"We'll see. We're not just going to fill it to fill it," Underwood said. "We'll see what happens. We'll see what's out there. We've never stopped, truthfully, looking, but we're not going to be reckless in terms of what we do. We're just going to make sure that it's the right fit – if there's one.
"We were good with where we were at, but if there was ... the availability of the right piece, then you you take that."